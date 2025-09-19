Rs 342 Crore Road Development Approved To Ease Nashik West Traffic During Kumbh Mela | nashik.gov.in

Nashik: To avoid traffic congestion caused by thousands of vehicles of devotees coming from all over the country during the Simhastha period, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority has given administrative approval for the development of roads worth Rs 342 crore. The work is expected to be completed by March 2027, MLA Seema Hiray informed.

Since devotees from all over the country will come to Nashik for the Kumbh Mela, the city will be burdened by thousands of vehicles and lakhs of people. This should not cause any trouble to the locals. To prevent the problem of traffic congestion due to these vehicles, Seema Hiray had been continuously following up with the government for the last two years. As a result, the government has approved road development works worth Rs 342 crore in the Nashik West Assembly constituency, and these works have recently received administrative approval from the Chairman of the Kumbh Mela Authority and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam.

Administratively Approved Works:

Bardan Phata to Sula Wine Chowk (road connecting the outer parking lot to the inner parking lot) – Rs 56.86 crore

Papaya Nursery Signal to Xlo Junction (outer parking lot / railway station – Trimbak Road – Mumbai Highway connecting road) – Rs 77.33 crore

Xlo Chowk to Garware Chowk (outer parking lot/railway station – Trimbak Road – Mumbai Highway connecting road) – Rs 71.99 crore

Lekhanagar – Kalanagar Chowk – Wadalagaon – Ravi Shankar Marg – Vijaya Mamta Chowk – Rs 38.50 crore

Jehan Circle to Gangapur Village Municipal Boundary Road (for development of the parking lot road) – Rs 49.35 crore

ITI Signal to Pimpalgaon Bahula Municipal Boundary – Rs 49.29 crore