 Nashik: Police Arrest Ex-BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse In Rahul Dhotre Murder Case
Nashik: Police Arrest Ex-BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse In Rahul Dhotre Murder Case

The police on Monday arrested former BJP corporator Uddhav Nimse, the prime suspect in the high-profile Rahul Dhotre murder case in Panchavati. Nimse, who had been absconding for several days.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 02:25 AM IST
Nashik: Police Arrest Ex-BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse In Rahul Dhotre Murder Case

The police on Monday arrested former BJP corporator Uddhav Nimse, the prime suspect in the high-profile Rahul Dhotre murder case in Panchavati. Nimse, who had been absconding for several days, was detained by the Anti-Goonda Squad while preparing to surrender after the Bombay High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. 

Dhotre, a youth, was beaten to death following a minor dispute during the recent bullock cart festival. Nimse was identified as the key accused in the case. After his bail plea was rejected by the Nashik Sessions Court, Nimse moved the High Court, which upheld the lower court’s decision. 

With no option left, Nimse was reportedly preparing to surrender to the police. However, the Anti-Goonda Squad laid a trap and detained him before he could do so. Police officials said the arrest would expedite the investigation, which has been under intense public scrutiny in recent weeks.

