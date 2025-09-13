Pune: In Bid To Gain Edge In Upcoming PMC Elections, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Launches Jansanvad In Hadapsar | X I @AjitPawarSpeaks

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister of Pune District Ajit Pawar launched his Jansanvad on Saturday, starting with the Hadapsar Constituency. Through this, Ajit Pawar is working to make sure that the citizens of Maharashtra are satisfied and happy, and if there are any grievances, he is working to solve them.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has planned to implement this project after the end of Ganeshotsav 2025, and with this, they plan to reach out to every nook and corner of the state. With two major elections of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) coming in Pune district, NCP wants to strengthen its position within the district. Experts say that Jansanvad is a move to achieve the ultimate target of the NCP.

The Jansanvad Campaign

NCP has started the Jansanvad campaign to know about the problems and grievances of people across Maharashtra. A WhatsApp chatbot has been created through which residents will be able to raise their issues. The number 7888566904 has been created for this. It is being said that these complaints will be looked at by Ajit Pawar himself, and he will solve them.

The Jansanvad programme is a public outreach and grievance redressal initiative which will address citizens’ issues, including long-standing problems like water supply, garbage disposal, safety concerns, law and order problems, and administrative services. It is the same as the Jan Sanman Yatra launched by the party before the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections, but this time the scope will be more detailed and will reach even more people, party officials have informed.

Are Underlying Political Motives at Play?

Many people and political experts claim that this Jansanvad campaign is a strategic move to gain advantage in the upcoming local body elections across Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar had a major setback in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, as his party could win only one seat out of the four contested. Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, was defeated in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Pawar then turned the tide around in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections in 2024, where Mahayuti got a whopping success with 235 seats.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP dominated as well, as it got 41 seats. The major credit for this went to the Jan Sanman Yatra and Ladki Bahin Yojana initiative conceived by Ajit Pawar. With Jansanvad, Ajit Pawar aims to do the same turnaround in the upcoming elections. Pune district has always been Ajit Pawar's land of action. He had a monopoly in the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city areas, but recently it has gone with BJP gaining domination. Political circles discuss that this move is an attempt to gain the same influence back in Pune District. Not only this, Pawar will also determine the interesting aspiring candidates for the local body elections, as they have a platform to prove their capability to the party chief.

Pawar Declines to Speak on Solapur IPS Controversy Yet Again

Recently, a video surfaced in which Ajit Pawar allegedly threatened IPS Anjana Krishna, who is currently working as a Deputy Superintendent of Police at Karmala in Solapur District. Before the Jansanvad began in Hadapsar on Saturday, Ajit Pawar spoke with the media. However, when asked a question about the probationary IPS officer Anjana Krishna, Ajit Pawar refused to answer.