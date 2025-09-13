Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Nab Chain Snatchers Accused Of Jewellery, Motorcycle Theft & Burglary; 12 Cases Uncovered | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's (PCPC) Crime Branch have nabbed a person accused of jewellery theft, motorcycle theft, and burglary. A total of 12 cases have been solved due to this, and among them, in three of them, he was absconding from the law. Officials announced his arrest on Saturday.

The Crime Branch's Anti-Property Crime Cell took the action. They managed to nab Gaurav Anil Sarode (age 24, resident of Chakan, native of Nigdi).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, "Two consecutive cases were registered on 31 August and 1 September in Ravet and Chikhali Police Stations. Police stations and the Crime Branch team started investigating the matter. After CCTV analysis and other modes of investigation, the Anti-Property Crime Cell identified the accused."

Dr Pawar further said a trap was set to catch him, but he outsmarted police and managed to escape. However, relentless police chased him down for 15 kilometres and arrested him. A TVS Jupiter two-wheeler was seized from him, which was stolen from the Talegaon Dabhade area, DCP Dr Pawar said.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal, in charge of the Anti-Property Crime Cell, is investigating the matter further.

Police reports say that the accused is a notorious history-sheeter with 12 cases registered against him. Four of them include chain snatching, four include burglary, and one is for motorcycle theft. Two cases registered at Chikhali, Ravet, and Sant Tukaram Nagar and one each at Talegaon Dabhade, Talegaon MIDC, MIDC Bhosari, Baner, Chaturshringi, and Shikrapur Police Stations have been solved.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire.

The team was led by Sr PI Vijay Dhamal, which included API Dattatraya Gulig, PSIs Pandurang Devkate and Gorakshanath Balwadkar, and Police Constables Mahesh Khande, Somnath More, Mohsin Attar, Amol Gore, Vishal Gaikwad, Chandrakant Gadade, Nitin Umrajkar, Sumit Devkar, Pavan Waje, Samir Raskar, Amar Kadam, Ganesh Hinge, Ganesh Sawant, Vinod Veer, Nitin Lokhande, Pravin Kamble, Dnyaneshwar Kaulge, Ganesh Kokane, Harshad Kadam, and Audumbar Ronge.