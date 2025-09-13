 Pune VIDEOS: Aam Aadmi Party Protests India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match, Calls It ‘Insult to Martyrs’
Pune VIDEOS: Aam Aadmi Party Protests India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match, Calls It 'Insult to Martyrs'

AAP's Mukund Kirdat said, "What helplessness or compulsion is behind the Modi government's decision to play cricket with the same country that widowed Indian women in Pahalgam? We will not accept sacrificing patriotism for certain financial interests. We urge everyone to strongly protest and boycott this"

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Pune VIDEOS: Aam Aadmi Party Protests India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match, Calls It 'Insult to Martyrs'

Pune: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gone aggressive in Pune, as they have made displays against the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, which will happen on Sunday at 8 pm IST. Many cricket fans and opposition parties have displayed disappointment at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and AAP in Pune has now joined the long list too.

Watch Videos:

AAP's Mukund Kirdat said, "What helplessness or compulsion is behind the Modi government's decision to play cricket with the same country that widowed Indian women in Pahalgam? We will not accept sacrificing patriotism for certain financial interests. We urge everyone to strongly protest and boycott this!"

The Pahalgam terror attack happened on April 22, where 26 innocent civilians were killed. Indian forces then launched Operation Sindoor, which reportedly killed over 100 terrorists and destroyed terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Since then, diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have worsened.

With this, some months ago in the Asia Cup draw, it was confirmed India will face Pakistan on 14 September. Against this backdrop, a political 'battle' has also begun. The Aam Aadmi Party has opposed the match, calling it an insult to the martyrs. During the protest, slogans were raised against Pakistan, and a T-shirt bearing Pakistan’s name was burned.

A similar protest happened in Pune on Saturday evening. AAP workers said that cricket with 'terrorist' Pakistan is an insult to the martyrs.

Present at the protest were Aam Aadmi Party's Working President Ajit Phatke Patil, Mukund Kirdat, Sudarshan Jagdale, Abhijeet More, Surekha Bhosale, Aniket Shinde, Subhash Karande, Raviraj Kale, Shital Kandgaokar, Prashant Kamble, Ritesh Nikalje, Suresh Bhise, Vaibhav Temkar, and Sangram Patil.

