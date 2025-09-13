 Massive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMassive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know

Massive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know

Hindu organisations are demanding that this tunnel be inspected by the Archaeological Department

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Massive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know | Video Screengrab

Pune Rural DSP Amol Mandave stated on Saturday that the police will take legal action against those spreading rumours on social media about the recent discovery at Manchar's Auliya Dargah. He said the police have spoken with both Hindu and Muslim groups and that the situation in the village is peaceful currently.

"After whatever happened here (Manchar) due to the construction work at the dargah, there is now complete peace. We have spoken to both parties, and they have promised to maintain peace. Accordingly, full police arrangements are in place, and we are actively monitoring the situation. There is no law-and-order problem here. We want to advise people not to believe or spread any rumours. If anyone posts something incorrect on social media, legal action will be taken against them," Mandave said.

Read Also
Pune: Thousands Join Cycle Rally & Walkathon To Celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday; Former...
article-image

What is the controversy?

While road work was underway at Chavdi Chowk in the central part of Manchar, a part of the Auliya Dargah collapsed on Thursday. After that, a tunnel-like structure was seen under the collapsed part. Following this incident, there was a stir in the area, and Hindu organisations rushed to the spot. People from the Muslim community also gathered. Meanwhile, the police intervened in time and brought the situation under control by convincing both communities. Hindu organisations are demanding that this tunnel be inspected by the Archaeological Department.

FPJ Shorts
Massive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know
Massive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know
Aamir Khan Did Not Call Coolie Cameo Big Mistake, CONFIRMS His Team: 'Highest Regard For Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kangaraj'
Aamir Khan Did Not Call Coolie Cameo Big Mistake, CONFIRMS His Team: 'Highest Regard For Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kangaraj'
Mumbai’s Historic Elphinstone ROB Closed After 112 Years, MahaRail To Build City’s First Double-Decker Bridge
Mumbai’s Historic Elphinstone ROB Closed After 112 Years, MahaRail To Build City’s First Double-Decker Bridge
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

After the discovery of the tunnel-like structure, excavation was also carried out at the site on Friday by deploying JCBs. After that, the police increased the deployment of troops in the area and brought the situation under control. Hindu organisations have suggested that there is a possibility of an ancient temple here, while the Muslim community has claimed that this dargah is hundreds of years old.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know

Massive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know

Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Nab Chain Snatchers Accused Of Jewellery, Motorcycle Theft &...

Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Nab Chain Snatchers Accused Of Jewellery, Motorcycle Theft &...

Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Almost...

Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Almost...

Who is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident On Pune-Solapur Highway In Indapur Causes Stir

Who is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident On Pune-Solapur Highway In Indapur Causes Stir

Pune: In Bid To Gain Edge In Upcoming PMC Elections, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Launches Jansanvad...

Pune: In Bid To Gain Edge In Upcoming PMC Elections, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Launches Jansanvad...