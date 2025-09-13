Massive Row In Pune’s Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Beneath Dargah: All You Need To Know | Video Screengrab

Pune Rural DSP Amol Mandave stated on Saturday that the police will take legal action against those spreading rumours on social media about the recent discovery at Manchar's Auliya Dargah. He said the police have spoken with both Hindu and Muslim groups and that the situation in the village is peaceful currently.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"After whatever happened here (Manchar) due to the construction work at the dargah, there is now complete peace. We have spoken to both parties, and they have promised to maintain peace. Accordingly, full police arrangements are in place, and we are actively monitoring the situation. There is no law-and-order problem here. We want to advise people not to believe or spread any rumours. If anyone posts something incorrect on social media, legal action will be taken against them," Mandave said.

What is the controversy?

While road work was underway at Chavdi Chowk in the central part of Manchar, a part of the Auliya Dargah collapsed on Thursday. After that, a tunnel-like structure was seen under the collapsed part. Following this incident, there was a stir in the area, and Hindu organisations rushed to the spot. People from the Muslim community also gathered. Meanwhile, the police intervened in time and brought the situation under control by convincing both communities. Hindu organisations are demanding that this tunnel be inspected by the Archaeological Department.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the discovery of the tunnel-like structure, excavation was also carried out at the site on Friday by deploying JCBs. After that, the police increased the deployment of troops in the area and brought the situation under control. Hindu organisations have suggested that there is a possibility of an ancient temple here, while the Muslim community has claimed that this dargah is hundreds of years old.