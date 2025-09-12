 Pune: Woman Runs Over 2-Year-Old Son Of Air Force Officer While Reversing Car
According to the police, the lady allegedly reversed her car without seeing the baby and ran over him near a playschool on the premises of the Air Force Station in Pune’s Lohegaon

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Woman Runs Over 2-Year-Old Son Of Air Force Officer While Reversing Car | Freepik

A 37-year-old woman was detained by Viman Nagar Police on Friday after a two-year-old toddler died after being rammed by her car.

The police have identified the deceased boy as Vidarth Mavi. His father, Vipin Mavi, 34, an Air Force officer who resides at the Air Force Station quarters in Lohegaon, made a police complaint at Viman Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, the lady allegedly reversed her car without seeing the baby and ran over him near a playschool on the premises of the Air Force Station in Pune’s Lohegaon.

The back wheel of the car ran over Mavi's son, leading to his instant death.

Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at Viman Nagar Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106, 281, 125(a), 125(b), for negligent driving.

Govind Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector, Vimantal Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Vipin’s son, who went to Saksham Play School, was playing nearby around 12.30 pm. At the same time, the accused reversed her car to take it back, and the accident took place. Later, the boy was shifted to the hospital where he was declared dead. The victim and the accused live in the same colony. However, the matter is under investigation and action will be taken accordingly.”

