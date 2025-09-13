Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Absence From NCP (SP) Meet Fuels Party Switch Speculation

Nashik: Arun Gujarathi's Absence From NCP (SP) Meet Fuels Party Switch Speculation | Social Media

Arun Gujarathi, former NCP state president and ex-assembly speaker, was notably absent from a district meeting chaired by NCP (Sharad Pawar group) state president Shashikant Shinde on Thursday, fuelling speculation that he may be leaving the party.

Several leaders and workers in Jalgaon have switched from the NCP (SP) to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP over the past eight months, raising questions about Gujarathi’s absence. When contacted, Gujarathi said, “I will remain with Sharad Pawar Saheb and will soon retire from politics.” He added that he tried to provoke anger by claiming some of his workers are considering joining the Ajit Pawar group.

Gujarathi has considerable influence in Chopra, where he controls party workers, Chopra Bank, and the municipality. He has dominated local politics despite not contesting elections currently. Observers note that the changing political situation may affect his hold, prompting Gujarathi to consider strategic decisions.

He stated, “Since I have been in politics for the past 50 years, I have a large number of workers, and although I am not going to leave the party, I want to make a career, and my inclination is towards the Ajit Pawar group. I have requested guidance from him.”

The district has a strong base loyal to Sharad Pawar in rural areas. In 2010, the NCP had six to seven MLAs from Jalgaon and two ministers. After electoral setbacks, some former ministers and senior leaders joined the Ajit Pawar faction.

Against this backdrop, Shinde’s district meeting of office bearers and leaders highlighted internal party shifts, with his speech noting that some members had already left and more may follow.