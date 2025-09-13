Nashik: Central Railway Collects Over Rs 100 Crore Fine From 17.19 Lakh Ticketless Passengers | File Photo

Central Railway has taken a stren action against ticketless and unauthorised travellers between April and August 2025, catching 17.19 lakh passengers and collecting fines totalling Rs 100.5crore.

In August alone, 2.76 lakh passengers were penalised for travelling without valid tickets, with fines amounting to Rs 13.78crore. This was 55 per cent higher than the Rs 8.85crore collected in August 2024. The number of cases also rose by 18 per cent.

Read Also Pune: Kalavant Trust Launches Signature Drive Seeking Ban On DJs

Division-wise figures show fines of Rs 36.93crore collected in Bhusawal, Rs 29.17crore in Mumbai, Rs 11.44crore in Nagpur, Rs 10.41crore in Pune, Rs 5.01crore in Solapur and Rs 7.54crore at headquarters.

The railway said it has intensified station checks, ambush checks, and mega drives on mail, express, passenger, special and Mumbai–Pune suburban trains to curb ticketless travel.

Read Also Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

Meanwhile, the static QR code booking service on the UTS mobile app was recently discontinued after it was found to be misused. The railway administration has appealed to passengers to carry valid tickets, reiterating that its zero-tolerance policy on ticketless travel will continue.