 Pune: Kalavant Trust Launches Signature Drive Seeking Ban On DJs
The collected signatures and the statement in this campaign will soon be handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Pune: Kalavant Trust Launches Signature Drive Seeking Ban On DJs | Anand Chaini

Pune's Kalavant Trust has launched a signature campaign, demanding a ban on Dolby/DJ/Speaker walls in processions during public festivals.

This is being done to create awareness about the problems of inconvenience to citizens, damage to local residents and public property, physical harm due to excessive noise pollution, and traffic congestion caused by the increasing use of Dolby/sound systems in processions during public festivals, and to urge the administration to ban this use of Dolby/sound systems, the Kalavant Trust said in a statement on Friday.

Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months
The collected signatures and the statement in this campaign will soon be handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it added.

Major demands include:

- Strictly prohibiting the use of DJ, Dolby, and similar large sound systems in processions of religious and cultural festivals, and processions on the occasion of birth anniversaries/death anniversaries of great men, so that local residents do not suffer from noise and physical harm (deafness, etc.).

- Helping curb traffic congestion and preventing other untoward incidents.

- Promoting traditional musical instruments and art forms in processions.

- Preparation of a list of rules for noise pollution control.

3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday
Kalavant Trust is appealing to citizens to participate in this campaign and register their support by signing it. For those citizens who are unable to come and sign in person, the facility of signing a digital petition will be made available. The link to this petition will be made available on the same day, the statement concluded.

Signature Campaign Details:

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Venue: Balgandharva Rangmandir, Pune

Time: 9 am onwards

