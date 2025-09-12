 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CM Fadnavis Praises Teen's Creative Portrait Made From 500 Rubik's Cubes (Video)
In a viral video, Anay Zawar, a teenager from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been seen crafting a portrait of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis using a set of 500 Rubik's cubes, which was shared by Devendra Fadnavis on his X handle.

article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CM Fadnavis Praises Teen's Creative Portrait Made From 500 Rubik's Cubes | Video Grab

Fadnavis, in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned, “Next level creativity by Anay Zanvar from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. I’m really amazed, Anay! The way you brought together 500 cubes to make my portrait is really impressive. God bless you with a creative future!” 

article-image

Pooja Zawar, mother of Anay, thanked the Chief Minister for responding to the video. “I am sincerely grateful that you took time out of your busy schedule to watch my video and give a personal response. Your praise is inspiring to me. I am sincerely thankful for your loving words and encouragement to all of you,” mentioned Pooja.

Another user, Kamlesh Dabhhi, commented on the post, “Truly inspiring! Kudos to young talent Anay Zawar from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 500 cubes forming such a brilliant portrait shows the limitless creativity of India’s youth.”

article-image

However, some users highlighted negligence towards hygiene issues in the city. “He's amazed to go to school every day on a Pothole-ridden and dusty road and enjoy the scenery of garbage on every corner in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra. The last time I travelled by train is Sambhaji Nagar express, and when I reached the station, I thought I was lost because it was Aurangabad,” mentioned Digu.

