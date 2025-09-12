 3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomePune3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday

3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first textile park being developed under the PM MITRA scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on his birthday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday | File Image

A grand event is set to be organised in Pune to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said on X (formerly Twitter) recently.

While PM Modi will celebrate his birthday on September 17, this event in Pune will be held on the evening of September 16 at SP College Ground. On this occasion, a 3D drone show, a musical concert and an aid camp for the differently abled will be organised.

3D drone show

Mohol said a drone show named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti” will be organised. This 3D show will last for 45 minutes, and around 1,000 drones will showcase the achievements of the Modi government, along with Pune’s social, cultural and historical landmarks. This will be the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show will be organised on the lines of shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi, he added.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Clarifies There Is No Water Shutdown, Supply Remains Normal Today
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Clarifies There Is No Water Shutdown, Supply Remains Normal Today
Silver Surges ₹1,668 To Hit ₹1,30,000 Per Kilogram, Sees Investor Flurry Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Silver Surges ₹1,668 To Hit ₹1,30,000 Per Kilogram, Sees Investor Flurry Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Elphinstone Bridge Closure: A Timeline Of Repeated Delays Before Final Shutdown Of Mumbai's 125-Year-Old Iconic Bridge Scheduled On Sept 13
Elphinstone Bridge Closure: A Timeline Of Repeated Delays Before Final Shutdown Of Mumbai's 125-Year-Old Iconic Bridge Scheduled On Sept 13
Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Raises ₹1.65 crore As 108 Gold And Silver Items Go Under Hammer At Auction
Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Raises ₹1.65 crore As 108 Gold And Silver Items Go Under Hammer At Auction
Read Also
'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...
article-image

Avadhoot Gupte concert

Popular Marathi singer and music composer Avadhoot Gupte will perform live at the SP College Ground. 'Jai Jai Maharashtra', 'Meri Madhubala', 'Halu Halu Chaal', 'Zenda', 'Pari Mhanu Ki Sundara', and 'Jabraa Fan' are some of his famous songs.

Additionally, an aid camp for the differently abled will be organised. In this, 1,750 assistive devices will be distributed to over 1,200 beneficiaries for free.

Moreover, 75,000 students from the city will send postcards with birthday wishes to PM Modi. These postcards from students of various schools across the city will be compiled and sent directly to the PM.

Read Also
Pune’s Astrophel Aerospace Develops Indigenous Cryogenic Pump, Boosts India’s Space Tech Dreams
article-image

What will PM Modi do on his birthday?

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first textile park being developed under the PM MITRA scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on his birthday.

During the day-long visit, the PM will also launch a special nationwide campaign that aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, and a fortnight-long service initiative, 'Seva Pakhwada'.

What PM Modi did on his previous birthdays

Last year on his birthday, the PM visited Odisha's Bhubaneswar and launched a women-centric scheme and met the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.

Read Also
Pune Emerging As Defence & Technology Hub: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh At STRIDE 2025...
article-image

In 2023, he launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to empower artisans and craftsmen through skill development. He also inaugurated the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and extended the Delhi Airport Express line.

In 2022, he released cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, the world's first intercontinental large carnivore translocation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday

3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday

Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months

Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months

Pune’s Astrophel Aerospace Develops Indigenous Cryogenic Pump, Boosts India’s Space Tech Dreams

Pune’s Astrophel Aerospace Develops Indigenous Cryogenic Pump, Boosts India’s Space Tech Dreams

Pune Emerging As Defence & Technology Hub: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh At STRIDE 2025...

Pune Emerging As Defence & Technology Hub: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh At STRIDE 2025...

'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...

'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...