3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday

A grand event is set to be organised in Pune to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said on X (formerly Twitter) recently.

While PM Modi will celebrate his birthday on September 17, this event in Pune will be held on the evening of September 16 at SP College Ground. On this occasion, a 3D drone show, a musical concert and an aid camp for the differently abled will be organised.

3D drone show

Mohol said a drone show named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti” will be organised. This 3D show will last for 45 minutes, and around 1,000 drones will showcase the achievements of the Modi government, along with Pune’s social, cultural and historical landmarks. This will be the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show will be organised on the lines of shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi, he added.

Avadhoot Gupte concert

Popular Marathi singer and music composer Avadhoot Gupte will perform live at the SP College Ground. 'Jai Jai Maharashtra', 'Meri Madhubala', 'Halu Halu Chaal', 'Zenda', 'Pari Mhanu Ki Sundara', and 'Jabraa Fan' are some of his famous songs.

Additionally, an aid camp for the differently abled will be organised. In this, 1,750 assistive devices will be distributed to over 1,200 beneficiaries for free.

Moreover, 75,000 students from the city will send postcards with birthday wishes to PM Modi. These postcards from students of various schools across the city will be compiled and sent directly to the PM.

What will PM Modi do on his birthday?

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first textile park being developed under the PM MITRA scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on his birthday.

During the day-long visit, the PM will also launch a special nationwide campaign that aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, and a fortnight-long service initiative, 'Seva Pakhwada'.

What PM Modi did on his previous birthdays

Last year on his birthday, the PM visited Odisha's Bhubaneswar and launched a women-centric scheme and met the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.

In 2023, he launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to empower artisans and craftsmen through skill development. He also inaugurated the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and extended the Delhi Airport Express line.

In 2022, he released cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, the world's first intercontinental large carnivore translocation.