Pune: Long Queues At Lok Adalat, Vehicle Owners Demand Online Fine Payment Facility (VIDEOS)

Pune: Long Queues At Lok Adalat, Vehicle Owners Demand Online Fine Payment Facility

The Lok Adalat initiative to clear penalised dues on vehicles has turned into a nightmare for citizens in Pune, as only 200 to 300 tokens are being issued daily, while hundreds are told to wait in long queues or return the next morning.

The facility of a 50 per cent discount in penalty dues began on Tuesday (September 10), through which motorists could pay fines at designated counters. However, with only 200–300 tokens issued daily, many are left waiting.

Frustrated citizens say the system is poorly planned, and the payment process should be shifted online.

Rajesh Pawar, a two-wheeler owner from Hadapsar, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “I stood in line for three hours only to be told that today’s tokens were over. If the government really wants people to clear fines, why don't they come up with a suitable platform?”

Another motorist, Vijay Kulkarni from Kothrud, added, “We took a day off from work, hoping to get this done. Instead, we were sent back empty-handed.”

A senior citizen expressed, “I came here from Satara as the vehicle belongs to my brother. The officials should arrange for the facility to pay the amount at the nearest office. They can even take a few charges if they want.”

Santosh Jadhav, an autorickshaw driver, highlighted, “I wasted my entire day while standing here in the hope that I would get a token. If this facility is limited to only 200 people, what about the others? This is not fair. A lot of people are here to pay the fine amount. The department should frame a proper plan before executing.”

DCP (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav was not available to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, according to officials, in the past six years, traffic violations in Pune have resulted in penalties worth ₹688 crore, of which approximately ₹450 crore remain unpaid. Under this initiative, motorists who pay 50 per cent of their outstanding fines during the Lok Adalat period will receive the discount.