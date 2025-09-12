Good News For Pune: PMC’s ₹195 Crore Water Treatment Plant Gets State Nod

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) proposed new water treatment plant has finally received approval from the state government. The order was issued on September 3 by Deputy Secretary of the Urban Development Department Sachin Sahastrabuddhe, sanctioning a ₹195.10 crore project under the Centre's AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

The AMRUT 2.0 scheme, launched in October 2021, aims to provide universal water supply, sewerage networks and green urban infrastructure across Indian cities. The new plant in Pune will produce 125 million litres of water per day, significantly strengthening the city’s water supply system.

The funds for the new water treatment plant will be released in three phases: 20%, 40%, and 40%, tied to progress milestones and functional outcomes. Any cost escalation beyond the approved amount will be the responsibility of PMC, while technical oversight will be provided by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran.

The funding for the project will be shared among the Centre, which will contribute ₹48.78 crore, the state with ₹48.77 crore, and PMC covering the remaining ₹97.55 crore. The work is expected to be completed within 24 months, with PMC responsible for operation and maintenance once the plant is commissioned.

The project includes construction of a raw water pumping station, sump and pump house, electrical panel room, storm water drain, retaining walls and compound walls.

The water treatment plant will have advanced facilities such as inlet chambers, flash mixers, aeration tanks, filter houses, clear water tanks, chlorine rooms, dosing systems and dedicated process pumps. A SCADA system will be integrated for real-time monitoring and efficient operation.