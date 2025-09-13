Nashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17 | News Click (Representative Pic)

The state government has launched a special campaign, Healthy Women, Healthy Families, to raise awareness about women’s health and provide health services.

Organised across Maharashtra from September 17 to October 2, the campaign focuses on women above 50 years of age, who have been urged by District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More to participate.

The initiative aims to educate women in rural and urban areas about their health and conduct free health check-up camps.

These will include primary screening for breast and uterine cancer, testing for blood pressure and diabetes, blood haemoglobin evaluation, and counselling for common health issues.

All government hospitals, primary health centres and health sub-centres in the state will participate.

Dr More said the campaign will encourage women to maintain their health, enable early diagnosis of serious diseases, and facilitate timely treatment, contributing to the overall goal of Healthy Women, Healthy Families.