 Nashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17

Nashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17

The state government has launched a special campaign, Healthy Women, Healthy Families, to raise awareness about women’s health and provide health services.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:49 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17 | News Click (Representative Pic)

The state government has launched a special campaign, Healthy Women, Healthy Families, to raise awareness about women’s health and provide health services. 

Organised across Maharashtra from September 17 to October 2, the campaign focuses on women above 50 years of age, who have been urged by District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More to participate. 

The initiative aims to educate women in rural and urban areas about their health and conduct free health check-up camps. 

These will include primary screening for breast and uterine cancer, testing for blood pressure and diabetes, blood haemoglobin evaluation, and counselling for common health issues. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Submits Memorandum To Police Commissioner Demanding Action Against Sanjay Raut Over ‘Anti-National’ Remarks
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Submits Memorandum To Police Commissioner Demanding Action Against Sanjay Raut Over ‘Anti-National’ Remarks
Facing Tax Prosecution Does Not Automatically Bar Foreign Travel: Bombay HC
Facing Tax Prosecution Does Not Automatically Bar Foreign Travel: Bombay HC
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Long-Delayed Road Concretisation From October
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Long-Delayed Road Concretisation From October
Bombay HC Slams BMC Over Potholes, Says Civic Bodies Must Compensate Victims Of Fatalities And Accidents
Bombay HC Slams BMC Over Potholes, Says Civic Bodies Must Compensate Victims Of Fatalities And Accidents

All government hospitals, primary health centres and health sub-centres in the state will participate. 

Read Also
Pune: Woman Runs Over 2-Year-Old Son Of Air Force Officer While Reversing Car
article-image

Dr More said the campaign will encourage women to maintain their health, enable early diagnosis of serious diseases, and facilitate timely treatment, contributing to the overall goal of Healthy Women, Healthy Families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon, Relatives Blame In-Laws For Harassment

Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon, Relatives Blame In-Laws For Harassment

Nashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17

Nashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17

CPRI Lab Inauguration In Nashik A ‘Dream Come True’ For Entrepreneurs: NIMA Chief

CPRI Lab Inauguration In Nashik A ‘Dream Come True’ For Entrepreneurs: NIMA Chief

Two Days After Birthday, Son Of Ex-Dhule Civic Body Chairman Dies By Suicide

Two Days After Birthday, Son Of Ex-Dhule Civic Body Chairman Dies By Suicide

Nashik's Dr. Amrit Kaur Wins 'Best Paper' Award At ICOMES 2025 Conference In Seoul

Nashik's Dr. Amrit Kaur Wins 'Best Paper' Award At ICOMES 2025 Conference In Seoul