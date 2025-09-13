Nashik's Dr. Amrit Kaur Wins 'Best Paper' Award At ICOMES 2025 Conference In Seoul

Dr. Amrit Kaur, Principal of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Physiotherapy College, Nashik, has won an honourable mention by raising the flag of India at the international level.

After securing first place in the MUHS-SANGAM National Conference this year, she won the ‘Best Paper Presentation’ award at the International Congress on Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ICOMES 2025) Conference held in Seoul, South Korea.

The conference was organised by the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity (KSSO) from 4 to 6 September 2025. The theme of the conference was “Lifelong Fight Against Obesity: From Birth to Death”.

Dr. Amrit Kaur won the honourable mention by proving her excellence in more than 500 presentations in the presence of representatives from 32 countries. Notably, she became the only Indian winner of the conference.

The award included a trophy, a travel grant of $1200 and a cash prize of $300. Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj General Secretary Adv. Nitin Baburao Thakare, Education Officer, Dr. D. D. Lokhande, Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College Dean, Dr. Sudhir Bhamre, as well as the board of directors and office bearers of the society, congratulated her on her success.