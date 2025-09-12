MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses In Pune; Applications Open Till October 31 | File Photo

The dream of owning a house in Pune will come true as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has released a lottery advertisement for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area.

An advertisement was released by MHADA's Pune office for 6,168 houses on Thursday, for which applications can be made till October 31.

This year, some changes have been made in the application form. “Applicants have now been made mandatory to add their spouse's Aadhar card and PAN card as well from Digi Locker. And a computerised system will be brought in for transparent operations of the lottery this year,” explained Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, MHADA's Pune division chairman, in a press conference.

– Number of flats under First Come First Served Scheme = 1,683

– Total number of flats under 15 per cent and 20 per cent schemes = 4,186

– Flats within Pune Municipal Corporation limits = 1,538

– Flats within Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits = 1,534

– Flats within PMRDA limits = 1,114

– Flats under MHADA PMAY Scheme = 299

One can apply MHADA housing lottery online application through www.housing.mhada.gov.in. Also, for flats under schemes on a first-come, first-served basis, they should visit the following websites: www.bookmayhome.mhada.gov.in and lottery.mhada.gov.in.