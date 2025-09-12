Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months | File Photo

A heinous crime has come to light from Pune's Kondhwa, where a 14-year-old girl was being sexually assaulted by her father for the past three months.

The incident came to light when the victim narrated the whole incident to her mother.

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Mallikarjun Sutar (40), a resident of Kondhwa.

Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector of Kondhwa Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal on Friday, said, "Initially, a zero complaint was filed at the Bibwewadi Police Station by the victim's mother. Later, it was transferred to the Kondhwa Police Station. The accused Jagdish Sutar was arrested on Wednesday night and shifted to jail."

"Jagdish Sutar was sexually assaulting his daughter for the last 3-4 months. The matter is under investigation. Action will be taken accordingly," he added.