 Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months

Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Mallikarjun Sutar (40), a resident of Kondhwa

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months | File Photo

A heinous crime has come to light from Pune's Kondhwa, where a 14-year-old girl was being sexually assaulted by her father for the past three months.

The incident came to light when the victim narrated the whole incident to her mother.

Read Also
'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...
article-image

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Mallikarjun Sutar (40), a resident of Kondhwa.

Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector of Kondhwa Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal on Friday, said, "Initially, a zero complaint was filed at the Bibwewadi Police Station by the victim's mother. Later, it was transferred to the Kondhwa Police Station. The accused Jagdish Sutar was arrested on Wednesday night and shifted to jail."

FPJ Shorts
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Japanese Animated Action Film
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Japanese Animated Action Film
WATCH: Jagdeep Dhankhar Makes 1st Public Appearance After Quitting As Vice President, Attends CP Radhakrishnan's Swearing In
WATCH: Jagdeep Dhankhar Makes 1st Public Appearance After Quitting As Vice President, Attends CP Radhakrishnan's Swearing In
'Couldn’t Land The Plane Twice': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Of Thrilling Experience From Masai Mara Trip
'Couldn’t Land The Plane Twice': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Of Thrilling Experience From Masai Mara Trip
Relief For Households As Milk Gets Cheaper, Amul & Mother Dairy To Cut Milk Prices From September 22
Relief For Households As Milk Gets Cheaper, Amul & Mother Dairy To Cut Milk Prices From September 22
Read Also
Pune’s Astrophel Aerospace Develops Indigenous Cryogenic Pump, Boosts India’s Space Tech Dreams
article-image

"Jagdish Sutar was sexually assaulting his daughter for the last 3-4 months. The matter is under investigation. Action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday

3D Drone Show, Avadhoot Gupte Concert & More: Pune Gears Up To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday

Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months

Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months

Pune’s Astrophel Aerospace Develops Indigenous Cryogenic Pump, Boosts India’s Space Tech Dreams

Pune’s Astrophel Aerospace Develops Indigenous Cryogenic Pump, Boosts India’s Space Tech Dreams

Pune Emerging As Defence & Technology Hub: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh At STRIDE 2025...

Pune Emerging As Defence & Technology Hub: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh At STRIDE 2025...

'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...

'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...