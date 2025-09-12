 PCMC's Participatory Budget Gets Over 2,700 Suggestions, Civic Chief Appeals For More By Sept 15
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePCMC's Participatory Budget Gets Over 2,700 Suggestions, Civic Chief Appeals For More By Sept 15

PCMC's Participatory Budget Gets Over 2,700 Suggestions, Civic Chief Appeals For More By Sept 15

The Participatory Budget 2026–27 of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) received more than 2,700 residents’ suggestions from all eight zones

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
PCMC's Participatory Budget Gets Over 2,700 Suggestions, Civic Chief Appeals For More By Sept 15 | File Photo

The Participatory Budget 2026–27 of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) received more than 2,700 residents’ suggestions from all eight zones, which ranges from suggestions about road upgrades, footpath construction, park development, drainage improvements, and civic amenities, among others.

Launched on August 15, this year’s initiative has seen strong participation from neighbourhoods citywide and has surpassed last year’s response of 2,279 citizens.

Read Also
Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries
article-image

Under the Participatory Budget Model, 10 per cent of the property tax collected from each zone is earmarked for citizen-prioritised projects. Last year, this translated into Rs 136.98 crore being allocated for 499 works, including new school buildings in Ravet, major road upgrades in Punawale, and improved footpaths in Charholi.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “It is very encouraging to see that citizen participation has already exceeded last year’s figures. This shows the growing trust residents have in the process and their desire to be active partners in shaping Pimpri Chinchwad’s development. I appeal to more citizens to come forward with their proposals before September 15 so that every zone reflects the aspirations of its people.”

FPJ Shorts
Did Iceland Cricket Troll Pakistan Team By Calling Them 'Underdog' Ahead Of Oman Clash In Asia Cup 2025? Check Out
Did Iceland Cricket Troll Pakistan Team By Calling Them 'Underdog' Ahead Of Oman Clash In Asia Cup 2025? Check Out
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi Opposing Exemption From Public Consultation For Atomic Mineral Mining
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi Opposing Exemption From Public Consultation For Atomic Mineral Mining
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Directs Inclusion Of Koliwadas In Mumbai Development Plan Within 60 Days
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Directs Inclusion Of Koliwadas In Mumbai Development Plan Within 60 Days
Maharashtra Govt Renames Ahmednagar Railway Station To Ahilyanagar
Maharashtra Govt Renames Ahmednagar Railway Station To Ahilyanagar
Read Also
VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah
article-image

Citizens can submit their proposals online via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D8TBZRH or at their respective ward offices. The submission window will remain open until September 15, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCMC's Participatory Budget Gets Over 2,700 Suggestions, Civic Chief Appeals For More By Sept 15

PCMC's Participatory Budget Gets Over 2,700 Suggestions, Civic Chief Appeals For More By Sept 15

Pune: Woman Runs Over 2-Year-Old Son Of Air Force Officer While Reversing Car

Pune: Woman Runs Over 2-Year-Old Son Of Air Force Officer While Reversing Car

Good News For Pune: PMC’s ₹195 Crore Water Treatment Plant Gets State Nod

Good News For Pune: PMC’s ₹195 Crore Water Treatment Plant Gets State Nod

VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah

VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah

Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries