PCMC's Participatory Budget Gets Over 2,700 Suggestions, Civic Chief Appeals For More By Sept 15

The Participatory Budget 2026–27 of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) received more than 2,700 residents’ suggestions from all eight zones, which ranges from suggestions about road upgrades, footpath construction, park development, drainage improvements, and civic amenities, among others.

Launched on August 15, this year’s initiative has seen strong participation from neighbourhoods citywide and has surpassed last year’s response of 2,279 citizens.

Under the Participatory Budget Model, 10 per cent of the property tax collected from each zone is earmarked for citizen-prioritised projects. Last year, this translated into Rs 136.98 crore being allocated for 499 works, including new school buildings in Ravet, major road upgrades in Punawale, and improved footpaths in Charholi.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “It is very encouraging to see that citizen participation has already exceeded last year’s figures. This shows the growing trust residents have in the process and their desire to be active partners in shaping Pimpri Chinchwad’s development. I appeal to more citizens to come forward with their proposals before September 15 so that every zone reflects the aspirations of its people.”

Citizens can submit their proposals online via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D8TBZRH or at their respective ward offices. The submission window will remain open until September 15, 2025.