Parbhani Collector Orders 150-Meter Bridge Proposal After Youth Drowns In Dudhna River |

An emergency meeting chaired by district collector Sanjaysingh Chavan pertaining to the death of Dhamangaon resident Gajanan Ashruba Dukare (27) by drowning in Dudhna River in Parbhani taluka was held at the district collectorate on Thursday.

Chavan presented a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of deceased Dukare as the government financial aid. He also directed the concerned authority to submit a proposal for constructing a 150-meter bridge on the river, and the report regarding action to be taken in this regard should be submitted within 15 days.

Read Also Pune: Kalavant Trust Launches Signature Drive Seeking Ban On DJs

Dukare, a 22-year-old youth, drowned in the river on September 7. His body was found the next day. His family members and the villagers alleged that the cause of his death was the lack of a bridge on the river. Chavan handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the family members and assured them that he would try to get a government or quasi-government job for his mother.

During the meeting, he directed that a proposal should be presented at the zilla parishad level to provide a boat or a raft on the river and also present a proposal for a bridge to the government level.

Additional district collector Dr Pratap Kale, resident deputy district collector Anuradha Dhalkari, sub-divisional officer Udaysingh Bhosale, tehsildar Dr Sandeep Rajpure, API S Rajguru, nayab tehsildar Rajkumar Rathod, other officers and villagers were present.