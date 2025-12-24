Opposition Closes Ranks To Defeat BJP In Nashik Civic Elections |

Nashik: Even as the BJP, which has been preparing to contest on its own while keeping its ruling alliance partners in suspense, is eager to retain power in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, almost all opposition parties in the city have come together.

According to information shared by MNS State General Secretary Dinkar Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ( VBA), and Left parties have forged an alliance to defeat the BJP and keep democratic values alive. Patil stated that seat-sharing among the opposition was finalized four days ago and claimed that their alliance would emerge as a strong alternative to the Mahayuti in the elections.



Voting to elect the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s leadership is scheduled for January 15. Against this backdrop, intense deliberations are underway within both the Mahayuti and the opposition alliance.

There is a strong possibility that the BJP, the “big brother” in the Mahayuti, may keep Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) engaged only in talks and ultimately choose to contest independently at the last moment. This could further strain BJP–Shiv Sena relations over seat-sharing. The picture is expected to become clearer within a day or two.



Meanwhile, to teach a lesson to the BJP leadership that has been underestimating the opposition, various parties have closed ranks. Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have taken the lead in this effort. In seat-sharing, priority will be given to candidates with strong winning potential. Patil said a clear strategy in this regard was finalized four days ago.



Demand for BJP to Clarify Its Stand

While the opposition has united, confusion continues among the ruling Mahayuti partners. The BJP has a large number of aspirants, while Shiv Sena is demanding 45 seats. Discussions between BJP city district president Sunil Kedar and Shiv Sena deputy leader Ajay Boraste ended without a decision. The matter has now gone to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is expected to announce his stand within a day or two.



The NCP is also reportedly expecting around 40 seats. Party leaders Sameer Bhujbal, MLA Dilip Bankar, Hiramann Khoskar, Saroj Ahire, and Ranjan Thakare are said to have gone to Mumbai for discussions. Both Shiv Sena and the NCP have pressed the BJP leadership to take an immediate decision. All eyes are now on what stand the BJP adopts.

Three-Cornered Contest?

Given the BJP’s preparations to go solo, it appears unlikely that Shiv Sena and the NCP will get the number of seats they expect within the Mahayuti. As a result, the prospects of a Mahayuti alliance in Nashik alone appear uncertain. Considering the current situation, Shiv Sena and the NCP may come together separately and chart their own course.

If that happens, a three-cornered contest—between the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and the remaining opposition—will be inevitable. In such a scenario, it will be crucial to see who benefits most from the division of votes.