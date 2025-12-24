Pune Welcomes Thackeray Reunion: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Unite In Celebration - VIDEOS |

Amid intense political speculation over the past few days about a possible reunion of the Thackeray brothers, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday officially announced an alliance. Following the announcement, party workers from both sides celebrated the development with great enthusiasm across Pune.

At Alka Chowk in Pune, office-bearers and workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS came together to mark the occasion. The celebrations included distribution of sweets such as pedhas and laddoos, bursting of firecrackers, and slogans expressing joy over the political unity.

Pune Welcomes Thackeray Reunion: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Unite In Celebration - VIDEOS pic.twitter.com/SjwbmJfNbQ — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) December 24, 2025

Speaking on the occasion, MNS leader Babu Wagasakar said that the coming together of the two brothers has brought immense happiness to party workers in Pune. He stated that the alliance has generated fresh enthusiasm among workers of both parties and added that unity would strengthen the cause of the Marathi community.

“With both leaders coming together, the Marathi identity will be protected, Mumbai will be safeguarded, and in turn the nation will benefit. This is a joyful day for us, and we have united for the welfare of the Marathi people,” he said.

Shiv Sena city chief Sanjay More said that not just party workers, but people across the state were eagerly waiting to witness this moment. He added that if anyone has the strength and vision to work for the welfare of Maharashtra, it is the Thackeray brothers. “This alliance has given hope to the people, and we are truly happy,” he said.