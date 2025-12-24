Pune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls | File Photo

Pune: The Income Tax Department has established a 24×7 election monitoring control room to keep a vigil on the use of money during the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, aiming to curb excessive and illegal expenditure and ensure free and fair elections.

The control room will remain operational throughout the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Citizens are urged to report any instances of cash misuse or distribution of valuables during election campaigning. Information can be shared via a toll-free number, WhatsApp, SMS, or email, officials said.

This step is part of the Income Tax Department’s wider election surveillance mechanism for the 2025–26 municipal elections across Maharashtra. The department emphasised its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and preventing financial irregularities.

The Pune Income Tax region covers multiple municipal corporations, including Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, and Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad.