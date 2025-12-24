 Pune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls

Pune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls

Pune: The Income Tax Department has established a 24×7 election monitoring control room to keep a vigil on the use of money during the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, aiming to curb excessive and illegal expenditure and ensure free and fair elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls | File Photo

Pune: The Income Tax Department has established a 24×7 election monitoring control room to keep a vigil on the use of money during the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, aiming to curb excessive and illegal expenditure and ensure free and fair elections. 

The control room will remain operational throughout the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Citizens are urged to report any instances of cash misuse or distribution of valuables during election campaigning. Information can be shared via a toll-free number, WhatsApp, SMS, or email, officials said. 

This step is part of the Income Tax Department’s wider election surveillance mechanism for the 2025–26 municipal elections across Maharashtra. The department emphasised its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and preventing financial irregularities. 

Read Also
Pune Diner Spends ₹1.19 lakh On Valentine's Day; Bengaluru, Mumbai Lead With ₹3 Lakh Bills:...
article-image

The Pune Income Tax region covers multiple municipal corporations, including Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, and Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad.

FPJ Shorts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BMC Elections 2026: Congress Welcomes Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Unity, Reiterates Party's Stand To Go Solo
BMC Elections 2026: Congress Welcomes Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Unity, Reiterates Party's Stand To Go Solo
Thane: 3 Power Loom Units Gutted In Bhiwandi Factory Fire, Firefighter Injured
Thane: 3 Power Loom Units Gutted In Bhiwandi Factory Fire, Firefighter Injured
'Hype Being Created As If Russia-Ukraine Have Come Together': Devendra Fadnavis Mocks Raj-Uddhav Thackeray Alliance For Mumbai's BMC Polls | VIDEO
'Hype Being Created As If Russia-Ukraine Have Come Together': Devendra Fadnavis Mocks Raj-Uddhav Thackeray Alliance For Mumbai's BMC Polls | VIDEO


Contact Details for Reporting Election-Related Cash Misuse:
Toll-free number: 1800-233-0701
WhatsApp: 9922380806
Email: pune.pdit.inv@incometax.gov.in
Address: Election Control Room, Room No. 829, 8th Floor, Aayakar Sadan, Bodhi Towers, Salisbury Park, Gultekdi, Pune – 411037

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls

Pune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls

Pune Welcomes Thackeray Reunion: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Unite In Celebration - VIDEOS

Pune Welcomes Thackeray Reunion: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Unite In Celebration - VIDEOS

Nashik: KTHM College Hosts ‘GeniusGrid 2025’ To Celebrate National Mathematics Day

Nashik: KTHM College Hosts ‘GeniusGrid 2025’ To Celebrate National Mathematics Day

Prioritising Mental Health: Nashik District Health Dept Hosts Meditation Workshop

Prioritising Mental Health: Nashik District Health Dept Hosts Meditation Workshop

Opposition Closes Ranks To Defeat BJP In Nashik Civic Elections

Opposition Closes Ranks To Defeat BJP In Nashik Civic Elections