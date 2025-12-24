Prioritising Mental Health: Nashik District Health Dept Hosts Meditation Workshop |

Nashik: To reduce daily stress and foster a positive outlook, the Nashik District organisation conducted a meditation workshop. The workshop was inaugurated by District Surgeon Dr Charudatta. Additional Director of Health (Medical), Dr Yogesh Chitte, was present as the chief guest. Appointed representatives from the Pyramid Spiritual Social Movement, Nashik, Avani Rao and Gautam Patil, were present to provide practical demonstrations and guidance on meditation.

Resident Medical Officer (Outpatient Department) Dr Bal emphasised the importance of meditation, its physical and mental benefits, and its role in cultivating a positive attitude in daily life. He highlighted the importance of daily meditation as per Ayurvedic principles, the need for mental health in modern medicine, and the concept of mindfulness.

Advocate Avani Rao explained the physical and mental benefits of meditation in detail. She demonstrated the entire process, concentration development techniques, and useful techniques for breath control.

The program was attended by Additional District Surgeon Dr. Nilesh Patil, Health Officer Dr Shailesh Nikam, Chief Administrative Officer Neeta Patil, Head Nurse Anita Bhalerao, Principal of the Nurses Training Centre Mali, Adv Swarna Shefale, District Officers, nurses, and administrative staff, who responded enthusiastically.

The program was compered by Dr Dhanashree Patil, and the vote of thanks was given by Sagar Asmar.