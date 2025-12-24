Nashik: KTHM College Hosts ‘GeniusGrid 2025’ To Celebrate National Mathematics Day |

Nashik: The Mathematics Department of KTHM College, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj institution, successfully organised the ‘GeniusGrid - KTHM College Maths Championship 2025’ competition on the occasion of National Mathematics Day. Approximately 300 students from various schools and colleges in the Nashik district participated in various competitions including a quiz competition, poster presentation, and mathematical model competition.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of chief guests Adv. Nitin Thackeray, General Secretary of MVP, Education Officer Dr. Kailas Shinde, College Principal Dr KM Ahire, Headmaster of Maratha High School Purushottam Thorat, and IQAC Coordinator Dr ND Gaikwad. Chief guest, General Secretary of MVP Adv. Nitin Thakare, while guiding the students, emphasised that mathematics develops analytical and creative thinking skills.

The competition was inaugurated by MVP Education Officer Dr Kailas Shinde and Dr Ajit More in the presence of Principal Dr KM Ahire. Head of the Mathematics Department, Dr. Anjali Shinde, said, “The objective of the program is to create interest in mathematics among students and to develop their logical, creative, and analytical abilities.”

Students who achieved remarkable success in various categories such as the Triangle Group, Polygon Group, and Hypercube Group were felicitated with cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.

The prize distribution ceremony was compered by Kirti Mankar, and the vote of thanks was given by Shubhangi Shinde. Dr CP Shirore and others were present. Kalyani Wable, Pratima Aher, Shital Jamdade, Pooja Thakare, and Priya Bhandare made valuable contributions to the success of the program.