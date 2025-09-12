Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 25-Year-Old Businessman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Moneylenders |

A 25-year-old businessman, Pratik Chandrakant Deshmukh, ended his life at his home in Uttaranagar on Thursday evening after alleged harassment and threats from moneylenders.

Deshmukh lived with his family in Uttaranagar, where his father runs a water-supply and garments business. After completing his studies, Deshmukh joined the garment business. He had borrowed money from private moneylenders and, despite repaying the principal, was repeatedly harassed for mounting interest that had doubled over time.

His father had earlier met the lenders and settled the dispute, but they allegedly continued to visit and threaten Deshmukh.

On Thursday afternoon, two people again came to his house demanding money. After they left, Deshmukh went upstairs and hanged himself while his family was on the ground floor. When he failed to respond to calls, his father used a spare key to open the locked door and found him hanging.

Deshmukh’s body was taken for post-mortem at the District Civil Hospital, and his last rites were performed on Friday morning. He is survived by his parents and two younger sisters.