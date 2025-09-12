 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat

Two trucks coming from opposite directions collided with each other on Ellora Ghat on Thursday afternoon. The boiler on one of the trucks fell down on the road, and a man and his mother-in-law on the motorcycle were crushed to death under the boiler.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat |

Two trucks coming from opposite directions collided with each other on Ellora Ghat on Thursday afternoon. The boiler on one of the trucks fell down on the road, and a man and his mother-in-law on the motorcycle were crushed to death under the boiler.  

The traffic on the Ellora Ghat was jammed for almost four hours after the accident.  According to the details, an Eicher Truck (MH42 AQ 9646) was going towards Khuldabad, and another truck (MH40 CQ 7355) was going towards Ellora.   

Read Also
'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...
article-image

On the Ellora Ghat, both trucks collided with each other. The iron boiler on the Eicher Truck fell on the road due to the strong impact of the collision. At the same time, Kachru Sandu Tribhuvan (40) and his mother-in-law Chandrabai Asaram Bhalerao (57) were going on the motorcycle (MH20JP 1404) and both were crushed under the boiler. 

The traffic was jammed on the Ellora Ghat after the accident. The tourists going from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ellora Caves and Ghrushneshwar temple had to opt for the Solapur – Dhule Highway via the old Kasabkheda road. 

FPJ Shorts
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
Read Also
Pune Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Daughter For Over 3 Months
article-image

The traffic from Khuldabad to Solapur Dhule Highway was directed towards Maliwada Road and further towards Palaswadi, Galleborgaon and Kannad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses In Pune; Applications Open Till October 31

MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses In Pune; Applications Open Till October 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CM Fadnavis Praises Teen's Creative Portrait Made From 500 Rubik's Cubes...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CM Fadnavis Praises Teen's Creative Portrait Made From 500 Rubik's Cubes...

Pune: Long Queues At Lok Adalat, Vehicle Owners Demand Online Fine Payment Facility (VIDEOS)

Pune: Long Queues At Lok Adalat, Vehicle Owners Demand Online Fine Payment Facility (VIDEOS)

Pune: Kalavant Trust Launches Signature Drive Seeking Ban On DJs

Pune: Kalavant Trust Launches Signature Drive Seeking Ban On DJs