Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat

Two trucks coming from opposite directions collided with each other on Ellora Ghat on Thursday afternoon. The boiler on one of the trucks fell down on the road, and a man and his mother-in-law on the motorcycle were crushed to death under the boiler.

The traffic on the Ellora Ghat was jammed for almost four hours after the accident. According to the details, an Eicher Truck (MH42 AQ 9646) was going towards Khuldabad, and another truck (MH40 CQ 7355) was going towards Ellora.

On the Ellora Ghat, both trucks collided with each other. The iron boiler on the Eicher Truck fell on the road due to the strong impact of the collision. At the same time, Kachru Sandu Tribhuvan (40) and his mother-in-law Chandrabai Asaram Bhalerao (57) were going on the motorcycle (MH20JP 1404) and both were crushed under the boiler.

The traffic was jammed on the Ellora Ghat after the accident. The tourists going from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ellora Caves and Ghrushneshwar temple had to opt for the Solapur – Dhule Highway via the old Kasabkheda road.

The traffic from Khuldabad to Solapur Dhule Highway was directed towards Maliwada Road and further towards Palaswadi, Galleborgaon and Kannad.