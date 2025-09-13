 Nashik Viral Video: Thieves Break Into Woman’s Home In Panchavati, Snatch Gold Chain & Flee
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Viral Video: Thieves Break Into Woman’s Home In Panchavati, Snatch Gold Chain & Flee

Nashik Viral Video: Thieves Break Into Woman’s Home In Panchavati, Snatch Gold Chain & Flee

The police are investigating the case and searching for the suspects based on the footage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Nashik Viral Video: Thieves Break Into Woman’s Home In Panchavati, Snatch Gold Chain & Flee | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, two unidentified men broke into a woman's home in Nashik’s Panchavati area, snatched her gold chain and fled. The CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video, two men apparently came to the woman's home asking for water to drink. The woman gave them water, and while returning her glasses, one of the men entered the house and snatched the woman's gold chain. The woman resisted, but the thieves eventually managed to flee with the chain. The woman was seen trying to catch hold of the thieves until they ran.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case and searching for the suspects based on the footage.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah
article-image

In another recent incident, a woman displayed immense courage by chasing down and thrashing a chain snatcher who had just stolen her mangalsutra.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Orders Dismissal Of Teacher Accused Of Molesting Class 7 Girl In Dholpur
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Orders Dismissal Of Teacher Accused Of Molesting Class 7 Girl In Dholpur
Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: PM Modi Expresses Grief As 9 People Lose Their Lives, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased's Families
Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: PM Modi Expresses Grief As 9 People Lose Their Lives, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased's Families
27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation Underway
27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation Underway
Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities In India See Emerging Institutes, Technology Parks & Skilling Hubs, Set To Shape Engineering Workforce
Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities In India See Emerging Institutes, Technology Parks & Skilling Hubs, Set To Shape Engineering Workforce

The incident, which took place on Jai Bhavani Road, became a talking point across Nashik and is widely circulating on social media, where the woman is being praised for her fearless act.

Reportedly, the woman was walking on the road when the accused suddenly snatched her gold mangalsutra and attempted to flee. However, instead of panicking or freezing, she immediately sprang into action. She chased the man for a distance, eventually catching up to him and physically overpowering him.

Read Also
Pune: Woman Runs Over 2-Year-Old Son Of Air Force Officer While Reversing Car
article-image

Acting swiftly, police personnel reached the location and took the accused into custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Viral Video: Thieves Break Into Woman’s Home In Panchavati, Snatch Gold Chain & Flee

Nashik Viral Video: Thieves Break Into Woman’s Home In Panchavati, Snatch Gold Chain & Flee

Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon, Relatives Blame In-Laws For Harassment

Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon, Relatives Blame In-Laws For Harassment

Nashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17

Nashik: 'Healthy Women, Healthy Families' Drive Begins Sept 17

CPRI Lab Inauguration In Nashik A ‘Dream Come True’ For Entrepreneurs: NIMA Chief

CPRI Lab Inauguration In Nashik A ‘Dream Come True’ For Entrepreneurs: NIMA Chief

Two Days After Birthday, Son Of Ex-Dhule Civic Body Chairman Dies By Suicide

Two Days After Birthday, Son Of Ex-Dhule Civic Body Chairman Dies By Suicide