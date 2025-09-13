Nashik Viral Video: Thieves Break Into Woman’s Home In Panchavati, Snatch Gold Chain & Flee | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, two unidentified men broke into a woman's home in Nashik’s Panchavati area, snatched her gold chain and fled. The CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video, two men apparently came to the woman's home asking for water to drink. The woman gave them water, and while returning her glasses, one of the men entered the house and snatched the woman's gold chain. The woman resisted, but the thieves eventually managed to flee with the chain. The woman was seen trying to catch hold of the thieves until they ran.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case and searching for the suspects based on the footage.

In another recent incident, a woman displayed immense courage by chasing down and thrashing a chain snatcher who had just stolen her mangalsutra.

The incident, which took place on Jai Bhavani Road, became a talking point across Nashik and is widely circulating on social media, where the woman is being praised for her fearless act.

Reportedly, the woman was walking on the road when the accused suddenly snatched her gold mangalsutra and attempted to flee. However, instead of panicking or freezing, she immediately sprang into action. She chased the man for a distance, eventually catching up to him and physically overpowering him.

Acting swiftly, police personnel reached the location and took the accused into custody.