 Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Hold Joint Rally In Nashik Demanding Arrest Of Absconding BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse
Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Hold Joint Rally In Nashik Demanding Arrest Of Absconding BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse

Jan Aakrosh Morcha, a public rally, was organised on Friday by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Nashik, drawing a huge response, following the alleged murder of Rahul Dhotre from Panchavati by a BJP worker.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Hold Joint Rally In Nashik Demanding Arrest Of Absconding BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse | Tejal Ghorpade

Jan Aakrosh Morcha, a public rally, was organised on Friday by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Nashik, drawing a huge response, following the alleged murder of Rahul Dhotre from Panchavati by a BJP worker. 

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut asked, “Where has former corporator Uddhav Nimse gone and why is he not found? When one of your former corporators is on the run after murdering the victim, he goes to meet Minister Girish Mahajan. If the state’s Home Minister does not know who is protecting him, then you are unfit to rule.” 

Raut said, “This is a Janakrosh Morcha. When the public’s outcry takes to the streets, Nepal happens, Bangladesh happens.

Raut said, “This is a Janakrosh Morcha. When the public’s outcry takes to the streets, Nepal happens, Bangladesh happens." | Tejal Ghorpade

Raut said, “This is a Janakrosh Morcha. When the public’s outcry takes to the streets, Nepal happens, Bangladesh happens. This march is to give this warning. The answer to why people took to the streets in Nepal is in Nashik. Huge corruption, loot of government money, huge drug trade, and young children are addicted to drugs. That is why people have come to the streets.” 

article-image

Speaking at the rally, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “Initially, only the leaders and workers have come together. If Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray come together, then think about what will happen to you.”  

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, "Initially, only the leaders and workers have come together. If Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray come together, then think about what will happen to you."

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “Initially, only the leaders and workers have come together. If Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray come together, then think about what will happen to you.” | Tejal Ghorpade

“You are gathering people from here and there. We will come together as Marathi. We should destroy this power as Marathi. What did Nashik get, which was adopted, gain from Nashik? You have closed many projects here and lied to the people,” he added. 

article-image

Also present at the rally were Sandeep Deshpande, Avinash Abhyankar, Shiv Sena (UBT) joint liaison chief Datta Gaikwad, former MLA Vasant Gite, district chief Dattatray Suryavanshi, MNS general secretary Dinkar Patil, district chief Ankush Pawar, Sudam Kombde, Sandesh Jagtap, Prafulla Banbhiru, Dheeraj Bhosale, and Bhausaheb Nimse. Thousands of workers from both parties attended, with speeches delivered by Deshpande, Abhyankar, and Patil.

