Three Killed, 12 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Car In Nashik’s Satana | FPJ Photo

A horrific accident occurred on Thursday night, Sept 11, between a pickup van carrying labourers and a Tata car on the Taharabad-Antapur road in Satana taluka of the district. Three people died on the spot, and about twelve people were injured in the accident.

According to police, the accident occurred when the pickup driver lost control while trying to overtake an Eicher vehicle. The accident was so severe that the front part of the car was crushed.

According to police, the accident occurred when the pickup driver lost control while trying to overtake an Eicher vehicle. The accident was so severe that the front part of the car was crushed. |

The deceased include Tanhaji Sonawane, Shankar Abis, and Asha Sonawane. It has been reported that all the deceased and injured labourers are residents of Hanumant Pada, Bordaiwat, and Asera areas of Satana taluka.

Traffic completely stopped

After the accident that occurred around 8:30 pm on Thursday night, traffic on the Taharabad-Antapur road was completely stopped. It was cleared after two hours. Local citizens started relief work and shifted the injured to the government hospital in vehicles.

The condition of two of the seriously injured labourers is critical, and they are undergoing medical treatment. As soon as the information about the incident was received, a team from Jaykheda Police Station immediately rushed to the spot and carried out relief work.

MLA Borse's visit

After receiving information about the accident, Baglan MLA Dilip Borse also visited the spot. He reviewed the relief work and instructed the concerned administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.