 Three Killed, 12 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Car In Nashik’s Satana
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneThree Killed, 12 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Car In Nashik’s Satana

Three Killed, 12 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Car In Nashik’s Satana

The accident occurred on Thursday night, Sept 11, between a pickup van carrying labourers and a Tata car on the Taharabad-Antapur road in Satana taluka of the district. Three people died on the spot, and about twelve people were injured in the accident

Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Three Killed, 12 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Car In Nashik’s Satana | FPJ Photo

A horrific accident occurred on Thursday night, Sept 11, between a pickup van carrying labourers and a Tata car on the Taharabad-Antapur road in Satana taluka of the district. Three people died on the spot, and about twelve people were injured in the accident.

According to police, the accident occurred when the pickup driver lost control while trying to overtake an Eicher vehicle. The accident was so severe that the front part of the car was crushed. 

According to police, the accident occurred when the pickup driver lost control while trying to overtake an Eicher vehicle. The accident was so severe that the front part of the car was crushed.

According to police, the accident occurred when the pickup driver lost control while trying to overtake an Eicher vehicle. The accident was so severe that the front part of the car was crushed. |

The deceased include Tanhaji Sonawane, Shankar Abis, and Asha Sonawane. It has been reported that all the deceased and injured labourers are residents of Hanumant Pada, Bordaiwat, and Asera areas of Satana taluka.

Traffic completely stopped

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Job Racket; Mastermind Arrested, Public Urged To Come Forward
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Job Racket; Mastermind Arrested, Public Urged To Come Forward
Mumbai Crime: 2 Women Security Guards Brutally Attacked By Drug Addicts At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital, Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 2 Women Security Guards Brutally Attacked By Drug Addicts At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital, Case Registered
Thane News: Kulgaon-Badlapur Police Rescue 17-Year-Old Boy, Arrest Three Kidnappers From Gujarat
Thane News: Kulgaon-Badlapur Police Rescue 17-Year-Old Boy, Arrest Three Kidnappers From Gujarat
Mumbai Police Recreate Crime Scene In Navy Nagar INSAS Rifle Theft Case
Mumbai Police Recreate Crime Scene In Navy Nagar INSAS Rifle Theft Case

After the accident that occurred around 8:30 pm on Thursday night, traffic on the Taharabad-Antapur road was completely stopped. It was cleared after two hours. Local citizens started relief work and shifted the injured to the government hospital in vehicles. 

The condition of two of the seriously injured labourers is critical, and they are undergoing medical treatment. As soon as the information about the incident was received, a team from Jaykheda Police Station immediately rushed to the spot and carried out relief work.

Read Also
Good News For Pune: PMC’s ₹195 Crore Water Treatment Plant Gets State Nod
article-image

MLA Borse's visit

After receiving information about the accident, Baglan MLA Dilip Borse also visited the spot. He reviewed the relief work and instructed the concerned administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Absence From NCP (SP) Meet Fuels Party Switch Speculation

Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Absence From NCP (SP) Meet Fuels Party Switch Speculation

Nashik: Central Railway Collects Over Rs 100 Crore Fine From 17.19 Lakh Ticketless Passengers

Nashik: Central Railway Collects Over Rs 100 Crore Fine From 17.19 Lakh Ticketless Passengers

Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Hold Joint Rally In Nashik Demanding Arrest Of Absconding BJP Corporator Uddhav...

Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Hold Joint Rally In Nashik Demanding Arrest Of Absconding BJP Corporator Uddhav...

Three Killed, 12 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Car In Nashik’s Satana

Three Killed, 12 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Car In Nashik’s Satana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Damini Squad Arrests Two For Harassing Girls, Making Videos Near MGM...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Damini Squad Arrests Two For Harassing Girls, Making Videos Near MGM...