Beed: BJP Sarpanch Jalghavan Tanda & Granddaughter Killed In Fatal Parli Road Accident | Sourced

Beed: Tragedy struck on Wednesday evening when a devastating road accident on the Parli–Beed road claimed the lives of Bharatiya Janata Party sarpanch Jalghavhan Tanda in Parli Vaijnath tehsil, Vasant Tarachand Chavan (55), and his granddaughter Shruti Vijay Chavan (8). The impact was so severe that both died on the spot. Chavan’s wife, Kasturabai Vasant Chavan, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Parli Vaijnath.

Bharatiya Janata Party sarpanch Jalghavhan Tanda | Sourced

According to police sources, the Chavan family was returning to their village after Shruti had received treatment at a private hospital in Parli. Their Bullet motorcycle was rammed by a tipper truck laden with construction material. The collision proved fatal, instantly snuffing out the lives of the grandfather and granddaughter.

News of the accident spread shockwaves in Jalghavhan and surrounding villages, where Chavan was regarded as a dedicated leader. His sudden demise has left the local community grief-stricken.

Senior officials, including Ambajogai assistant superintendent of police Rishikesh Shinde, Parli City Police Inspector Dhananjay Dhone, and Parli Rural Police Inspector Mazhar Sayyad, along with other police personnel, rushed to the spot and carried out a panchnama. Further investigation is underway.