Nashik: Three-Day STEM Workshop Concludes For Zilla Parishad, MVP Teachers

A three-day Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) workshop for Zilha Parishad and MVP secondary school teachers was completed at CMCS College, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and MVP Alumni Association and with the help of CSR funds of Winjit Technologies Private Limited. The workshop was inaugurated by Winjit Technologies CSR Head Makarand Savarkar.

On this occasion, Ashok Rupaner, Senior Technical Officer, IISER, Janhvi Agarwal, Prashant Kumar and Vaishnavi of IISER guided teachers. The workshop was coordinated by Neha Khairnar, Kaushal Joshi and Giten Tawde as volunteers. A total of 76 teachers from Zilla Parishad and MVP secondary schools participated in this workshop.

On this occasion, MVP general secretary Adv Nitin Thakare and education officer Bhaskar Dhoke provided special guidance. Adv Thakare said that teachers should strive to ensure that the knowledge acquired in this workshop is passed on to the students. He also informed that MVP will include many such new initiatives in the coming days. Madhukar Shelar, principal of CMCS College, was present on this occasion.

This workshop was organised to provide teachers with the latest knowledge and skills on STEM subjects. It included lectures, laboratory sessions and hands-on training. Teachers were given detailed information about the equipment and materials required for STEM education. This will be used while conducting experiments in the school and to provide opportunities for experiential learning to students.

Ashok Rupaner said that this workshop will help teachers improve their traditional teaching methods and teach STEM subjects effectively to students. He also expressed his belief that this workshop will be valuable for their future careers by instilling interest in STEM subjects among students.

The participating teachers said that this workshop gave them the necessary skills and knowledge to teach STEM subjects. This will enable students to be taught more effectively. This workshop was made possible by the CSR funds of Winjit Technologies Private Limited, to which everyone expressed their gratitude.