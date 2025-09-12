Jalgaon: Bhujbal Should Resign From Cabinet Before Protesting, Says NCP-SP's Shashikant Shinde

NCP (SP) State Chief Shashikant Shinde | File

Why is Bhujbal protesting outside while decisions are being made in the cabinet? If you feel that injustice is being done, if you want to protest, first Bhujbal should resign from the cabinet and then protest. The issue of reservation is not a political matter, but an emotional one; the government should work on it by taking both communities into confidence, said Shashikant Shinde, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar group, while speaking at a press conference here today. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of party office bearers and workers in Jalgaon today.

Shinde said that if the government's role regarding reservation is fair, the reservation issue in the state can be resolved. However, in politics, various issues are kept aflame.

Here, Shashikant Shinde suggested that both communities should be worked on in confidence. He remarked that earlier leaders were seen discussing the development of Maharashtra, but now they are seen discussing the society. When asked about the upcoming elections, Shinde said that for now, we will contest the elections in the state as Maha Vikas Aghadi to avoid division of votes.

He cautiously replied that the Thackeray brothers are coming together, first let them come together, and then we will announce our position. When talking about the Mahayuti, although it is shown that the Mahayuti is together, there is huge competition among them; each party is seen squabbling. Due to this, Shinde criticised that the development of the state has come to a standstill.

Efforts to suppress the opposition with the power of power are underway

There is an effort to suppress the opposition with the power of power in the country and in the state. Seeing that there is no price for agricultural products, due to which there is severe dissatisfaction, the farmers will build a house for this government that is anti-farmer, said Shashikant Shinde, state president of the Nationalist Congress Sharad Pawar group, while speaking at a party meeting here today.

A party meeting of district workers was organised in Jalgaon today. On this occasion, while guiding the office bearers, he criticised the state government.

On this occasion, senior leaders Eknath Khadse, former MP Ishwar Jain, former MLA Santosh Chaudhary, Dr. B.S. Patil, District President Pramod Patil, Metropolitan President Mangala Patil, Y.S. Mahajan, etc. were present.

Farmers in Jalgaon district have many issues, like cotton and banana prices. There are issues due to which the development of Jalgaon has stopped; there is a problem of law and order, and there is misuse of power. Sharad Pawar group announced that a march will be taken out at the District Collector's office soon, and another movement will be held for the educated unemployed. The ruling party is only feeding the goons in Jalgaon city. Shinde alleged that the citizens are tolerating it without any hesitation.

While telling the youth that the Sharad Pawar group has given them an opportunity to contest elections in the Zilla Parishad and Municipality, they should start working for the upcoming elections from now on. State President Shashikant Shinde said that the train is empty as some people have left the party.

Talking about the fact that two former ministers of the district, Satish Patil and Gulabrao Deokar, left this group and joined the Ati Pawar group, those who were the beneficiaries left because they could not feel comfortable without power. He firmly said that those who leave will not regret it for a day and will not be taken back to this party.

After the meeting, State President Shinde left for Nandurbar. He was welcomed at Dharangaon Amalner on the way.