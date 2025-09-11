Pune Shocker! Retired ACP Molests Daughter-In-Law, Hides Son’s Impotence Before Marriage | Representative Image

Three people, including a retired Assistant Police Commissioner, his wife and son, have been booked by Sahakar Nagar Police in Pune for allegedly harassing and attempting to molest his daughter-in-law.

The incident took place between May 5 and June 23. A case has been registered at the Sahakar Nagar Police Station.

The accused have been identified as husband Gaurav Tambe (35), father-in-law Jay Singh Tambe (61) and mother-in-law Shraddha Tambe (56).

According to the police, the 30-year-old victim registered a complaint at Sahakar Nagar Police Station. In the complaint, she revealed her 35-year-old husband, who holds an MBA degree, is impotent. Despite knowing this, his parents concealed the fact and solemnised the marriage in May 2025.

After marriage, when the woman realised her husband was impotent, her husband and mother-in-law pressured her to establish physical relations with her father-in-law (the retired officer) so that she could conceive. Later, the woman was subjected to both mental and physical harassment.

On June 23, when the complainant was alone in her room, the accused father-in-law allegedly tried to molest her forcefully. He tightly held her and threatened to beat her if she resisted.

Later, distressed by the incident, she went to her parental home and lodged a police complaint.

Vitthal Pawar, Senior Police Inspector of Sahakar Nagar Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The victim was married in May this year. She was in trauma for the last few months and moved to her parental home. Later, she filed a police complaint against her in-laws. The accused are on the run, and we have initiated a search. Soon, they will be arrested. The matter is under investigation."