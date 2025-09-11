Administrative Officer Suspended For Sending Lewd, Threatening WhatsApp Messages To Nanded Zilla Parishad CEO

Nanded Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Nanded: The junior administration officer of the Nanded Zilla Parishad’s public administration department, Anand Vyankatrao Sawant, has been suspended on the charges of sending lewd and threatening messages on the personal WhatsApp number of the ZP CEO.

Sawant was transferred recently, and according to the complaint lodged against him, the charges are for sending lewd, political and threatening messages on the personal WhatsApp number of the ZP CEO. Sawant has also sent lewd and threatening messages on the WhatsApp numbers of the heads of various departments of the Zilla Parishad.

Several complaints were received against the junior administration officer Sawant, and hence he was transferred from the public administration department. Sawant, in agony, used to send lewd and threatening messages to the senior officers and heads of the departments, along with the ZP CEO, during the night.

Hence, the action of suspension has been initiated against him, the sources mentioned. Sawant cannot do a private job or business during the suspension period. The suspension order has been issued by the ZP CEO Meghna Kawali.