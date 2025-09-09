Nanded: People’s College Students Shine At Inter-Collegiate Weightlifting & Wrestling Championships | Sourced

Nanded: Students of Nanded Education Society's People’s College brought glory to their institution by achieving outstanding results at the Inter-Collegiate Weightlifting and Wrestling Championships conducted under Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University and the ‘C’ Zone Sports Competition.

In the weightlifting event, student Sahil Kishan Dhongade clinched the gold medal in the 71 kg weight category with an impressive performance.

Meanwhile, in the wrestling competition, Aadesh Govind Sarode secured the bronze medal in the 75 kg weight category, showcasing remarkable strength and determination.

President of Nanded Education Society and former MP Dr Venkatesh Kande, vice-president CA Dr Pravin Patil, secretary Shamal Patki, joint secretary Praful Agrawal, principal Dr SG Bhanegaonkar, vice-principal Dr Ashok Sidhewad, Dr Yashpal Bhinge, Rohidas Ade, head of the Sports Department Vilas Vadje, librarian Sandeep Gaikwad, and faculty members Dr Vijay Kadam, Dr Vinayak Dev, Rahul Gaware, and other non-teaching staff congratulated the players.