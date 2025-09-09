Violence Erupts In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Harsul Jail; Prisoners Manhandle Policemen During Barrack Inspection | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two groups of prisoners sentenced for the crimes of murder, half-murder, robbery and other crimes of a serious nature created a ruckus in Harsul Jail. The accused even manhandled the policemen who tried to intervene in the fight.

The incident occurred in the Harsul jail on Sunday afternoon. The accused prisoners have been identified as Rithesh alias Vicky Bhagwan Puse, Pawan Ishwarlal Jaiswal, Vinod Subhash Shinde, Om Dadarao Mhaske and Anand Suresh Lokhande.

According to the details, prison officer Yogesh Sinde was patrolling in the jail on Sunday afternoon. He found the activities of some prisoners in barrack No. 2 suspicious. He and other officers went in the barrack and inspected the prisoners. A sharp tin sheet used for the light fitting was found with Vicky. Shinde asked Vicky where he got the sheet. Vicky suddenly attacked Shinde, and his accomplice attacked the other police officers.

All five prisoners had become aggressive and attacked the policemen. They started shouting and manhandling the policemen. More police came and gained control over the prisoners. Pawan, Vinod and Anand came from the other barrack of the prison in barrack No. 2 and attacked the other two prisoners.

All the prisoners involved in the ruckus are hardcore criminals. Anand Lokhande has been sentenced to life in a murder trial in 2019 in the Waluj area. Om Mhaske is a listed criminal from Pune; Jaiswal had attacked a policeman in Pundliknagar recently.

A case has been registered against all five prisoners with the Harsul police station on Monday. API Sachin Sadafule conducted the panchnama in the Harsul prison and is further investigating the case.