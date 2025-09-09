 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Couple & Infant Killed As Scorpio Rams Motorcycle On Gangapur–Vaijapur Road
According to the details, Sajan Raju Rajput (28), his wife Sheetal Sajan Rajput (25) and their one-year-old son Krushnansh Sajan Rajput are residents of Siddhivinayak A, Kamlapur Road, Ganesh Vasahat, Waluj, Gangapur. On Monday, all three were going on the motorcycle (MH 20 CQ 0766)

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Couple & Infant Killed As Scorpio Rams Motorcycle On Gangapur–Vaijapur Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three persons of a family going on a motorcycle died as a speeding Scorpio dashed their motorcycle. The incident occurred on Gangapur–Vaijapur Road on Monday morning.

Deceased Family

Deceased Family | Sourced

According to the details, Sajan Raju Rajput (28), his wife Sheetal Sajan Rajput (25) and their one-year-old son Krushnansh Sajan Rajput are residents of Siddhivinayak A, Kamlapur Road, Ganesh Vasahat, Waluj, Gangapur. On Monday, all three were going on the motorcycle (MH 20 CQ 0766). 

A speeding Scorpio (MH19 BU 4314) dashed their motorcycle near Varkhed Phata on Gangapur–Vaijapur Road. The dash was so severe that all the motorcyclists were thrown away from the motorcycle. 

They were severely injured, and the nearby residents rushed them to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur, where the injured died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with the Sillegaon police station; PSI L. F. Bhojane is further investigating the case. 

