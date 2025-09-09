‘Welcome All Who Join for Victory’: Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde’s Directive At Shiv Sena Marathwada Convention In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The local body elections are heading near. ‘Welcome those who are willing to come to the party to gain victory in the Zilla Parishad, municipal council and municipal corporation elections,’ directed Shiv Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

He was addressing the Shiv Sena convention of the Marathwada district chiefs, taluka chiefs and officials held in a five-star hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday.

District guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Arjun Khotkar, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Vilas Bhumre, MLA Santosh Bangar, Hemant Patil and others were present.

Shinde further said all the voters lists should be checked to find Shiv Sena’s voters. The party workers should resolve to make all the candidates elected by the party for the elections victorious. They should work considering all the candidates as the candidates of the Mahayuti, he said.

An app will be given to the party workers before the elections. The information about the voters should be collected through it, he said.

Speaking about the Maratha quota stir, Shinde said, 'The Marathas will get the certificates, but no injustice will be done to the OBC through the GR.' NDA has the majority, and hence, Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan will be elected as the vice president of the country, he assured.

Later, Shinde addressed the party workers during the party convention held at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir on Monday evening. Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLA Sanjana Jadhav, MLA Vilas Bhumare, district chief Rajendra Janjal, Bhausaheb Chikalgaonkar and others were present. Shinde said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the stronghold of Shiv Sena, and hence, all should resolve that the saffron flag should be hoisted here.

The government has sanctioned Rs 2,700 crore for the water supply scheme for the city. Presently, 27 MLD of additional water is getting daily in the city. 200 MLD water will be available from March, 2026, Shinde said.