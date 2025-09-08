Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Coaching Class Director & Three Others Kidnap Student To Hide Love Affair | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The director of the Hindavi Career Academy in Kelgaon in Sillod taluka kidnapped the student of his own coaching class out of the fear that his love affair may be disclosed. The incident occurred in Kelgaon Ghat on Saturday at around 2.30 pm. The police arrested four persons, and all the accused have been remanded in the magisterial custody for 14 days.

According to the details, Amol Gajanan Makh, a 20-year-old student, has been taking police recruitment training in the Hindavi Career Academy in Kelgaon in Sillod taluka for the past year. The director of the Academy, Dashrath Vitthal Jadhav, is the instructor in the academy. Jadhav had an affair with a girl studying in the academy. Jadhav used Amol as his messenger in continuing the affair. However, Jadhav and Amol had some differences for the past month, and Jadhav sacked Amol from the academy.

Amol had Jadhav’s voice chats and evidence of the love affair. Jadhav was afraid that Amol might disclose his affair, which could defame him and his academy. Hence, Jadhav asked his two students, Ganesh Sonusingh Chavan and Praveen Lalchand Rathod, to call Amol to the Kelgaon Ghat. Jadhav and his friend Ganesh Krushna Jagtap were already waiting for them at the Ghat. When Amol came to the ghat, four of them severely beat Amol with sticks, blows and kicks and asked him to give voice chats and the other evidence. When Amol refused them, they kidnapped him in a car (MH48 A 9918).

One person, who knew Amol, saw the accused taking Amol forcibly in the car, and he informed the Sillod rural police. PI Ravindra Thakare, PSI Lahu Ghode, Yatin Kulkarni, Anant Joshi, Ramesh Vyavhare, Vishvanath Tayade and others laid a trap and arrested all four accused from Sillod city at around 4 pm. They were produced before the court on Sunday, and all of them have been remanded in the judicial custody for 14 days.