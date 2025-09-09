Nashik Set To Become A Major Industrial Hub With Multi-Crore Investments

The city’s industrial profile has received a boost with several major groups announcing large-scale investments in Nashik and its surrounding areas. Industry circles say these developments will place Nashik on a new trajectory of growth and attract more big-ticket projects in the near future.

In recent days, Mahindra & Mahindra, Graphite India Limited, Virtuoso Optoelectronics and Epiroc AB have unveiled projects in the Nashik, Igatpuri and Dindori industrial estates.

Mahindra & Mahindra will invest over Rs 10,000 crore in Igatpuri to set up an electric vehicle facility, generating around 5,000 jobs. Graphite India Limited has announced an Rs4,761crore project in Mundgaon, Igatpuri, for producing synthetic graphite anode material, which will employ about 1,166 people.

Virtuoso Optoelectronics will invest Rs800crore in Dindori for electronics and motor components manufacturing, creating approximately 500 jobs. Swedish multinational Epiroc AB has committed Rs350crore at Gote Dugamal (42 acres MIDC, Nashik) for mining and construction equipment production, an R&D centre, and a manufacturing unit, employing around 200 workers.

Industry experts believe these projects will significantly boost Nashik’s industrial economy and provide large-scale employment opportunities for locals. They also stress that the perception of no major projects coming up in the district for years will now be put to rest.

Ashish Nahar, president of NIMA, Nashik, said: “Nashik has been known as an industrial city for many decades. There has been a lot of infrastructure improvement, due to which many industries are eager to come to Nashik. We welcome new industries.”

Pradeep Peshkar, state in-charge, BJP Udyog Aghadi, Nashik, said: “Development does not only happen with the arrival of engineering-related industries. Other industries also create new dimensions of development. It takes a few years for any industry to actually start production. Recognising the importance of Nashik, the steps of industries have now started moving in this direction, and there is no doubt that this will continue in the future as well.”

He added that the five principles of NIMA—bringing mega projects, setting up a Central Power Research Institute (CPRE), setting up an exhibition centre, promoting a dry port and creating a defence hub—have appealed to many groups.

“Three of these projects are on the verge of being implemented. We are in touch with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. There are indications that more big groups will invest in Nashik. We welcome new industries,” Peshkar said.

"Recognising the importance of Nashik, the steps of industries have now started moving in this direction, and there is no doubt that this will continue in the future as well,” said Pradeep Peshkar, State in-charge, BJP Udyog Aghadi, Nashik.

While Ashish Nahar, President, NIMA, Nashik, "There has been a lot of infrastructure improvement, due to which many industries are eager to come to Nashik."