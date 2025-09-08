Pune VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Processions, Eid Celebrations Cause Noise, Traffic Woes In Hadapsar | Sourced

The festive atmosphere at Shriram Chowk on Handewadi Road in Pune's Hadapsar turned chaotic on Monday due to the loud music from processions by local Ganpati mandals and Eid celebrations.

The situation worsened due to traffic snarls at the chowk, causing mounting frustration among residents and commuters.

Activist Sanjay Sirodkar, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said local citizens have been frustrated by the loud music for the last few days. The mandals have installed sound systems, playing blaring music late into the evening, while large groups participating in processions block vehicular movement. The resulting congestion stretched across Handewadi Road and adjoining lanes, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

Now, with the Eid festival rally being organised today, the situation remains the same. No one seems to consider senior citizens, children and pets.

“We respect all festivals, but the decibel levels are unbearable. Children and elderly people cannot rest, and the traffic mess only adds to our daily struggles. We are not against the celebration without a DJ. There should be designated areas and clear guidelines. Roads are meant for traffic, not DJ boxes,” said Sirodkar.

Rajesh Jha, a resident of Handewadi, highlighted, “It took me nearly 45 minutes to cross a stretch that normally takes 10 minutes. The situation was so chaotic that even ambulances would have found it difficult to pass.”

Akash Pawar, a shopkeeper near Shriram Chowk, said, “Our business has been affected. With the road blocked and loud music blaring, many customers avoided stopping by. Instead of festive joy, what we witnessed was traffic chaos and disturbance. Authorities must ensure celebrations do not disrupt the public.”

Shyamlal Verma, 65, expressed, “The music was so loud that my blood pressure increased. Festivals should bring happiness, not health hazards.”

Traffic police were seen trying to regulate the situation, but struggled due to the crowd during the Eid rally.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Kumbhar, Assistant Police Inspector, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The situation is under control. In the morning, due to the Eid rally, a huge crowd was on the road. However, the roads have been cleared now.”