 Pune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In Revenue
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In Revenue

Pune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In Revenue

Last year, Pune Metro recorded a ridership of over 20 lakh passengers during this period and generated ₹5.67 crore in revenue

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In Revenue | Anand Chaini

Ganeshotsav 2025 proved to be very productive for Pune Metro as it ferried more than 37 lakh passengers and generated nearly ₹6 crore in revenue. Last year, Pune Metro recorded a ridership of over 20 lakh passengers during this period and generated ₹5.67 crore in revenue.

To cater to the surge in footfall during Ganeshotsav this year, Pune Metro had decided to run late into the night. From August 30 to September 5, trains operated till 2 am, while on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), the last day of the festival, the metro ran continuously for 41 hours without a break. During these 41 hours, the metro ferried nearly 8 lakh passengers and generated over ₹94 lakh in revenue.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Muddy Roads Trigger Accidents In Hinjawadi Phase 3, MP Supriya Sule Urges Authorities To...
article-image

The stations, including District Court, Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate, are all located in the heart of the city, close to several prominent Ganesh Mandals. With this, citizens were able to avoid traffic congestion in the city centre and conveniently reach major mandal areas by metro.

Moreover, to manage the surge in passengers, metro trains were run every six minutes during peak hours.

FPJ Shorts
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: What We Know Vs. What We Wish For
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: What We Know Vs. What We Wish For
'I Have Fallen Many Times...': Raj Kundra Breaks Down As He Relates His Struggles To Punjab Flood Crisis; Video Goes Viral
'I Have Fallen Many Times...': Raj Kundra Breaks Down As He Relates His Struggles To Punjab Flood Crisis; Video Goes Viral
'God's Influencer': Facts About St Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint
'God's Influencer': Facts About St Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint
'Enforce GR, Issue Kunbi Certificates To Marathas Before Sep 17': Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil To Maharashtra Govt
'Enforce GR, Issue Kunbi Certificates To Marathas Before Sep 17': Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil To Maharashtra Govt

On September 6 and 7, the metro had even increased its trips. On these two days, a total of 1,390 trips were operated across both routes — the Purple Line (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate) and the Aqua Line (Vanaz to Ramwadi).

Read Also
Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan
article-image

To enhance passenger safety, Pune Metro installed CCTV cameras and deployed security guards at stations and inside trains. Staff duty hours were also extended to ensure smooth operations.

Check out the daily ridership and revenue data:

| Date | Ridership | Revenue (₹) |

| Aug 27 | 228,500 | 38,40,820 |

| Aug 28 | 236,505 | 39,65,908 |

| Aug 29 | 260,532 | 43,38,818 |

| Aug 30 | 368,516 | 46,83,862 |

| Aug 31 | 321,494 | 41,76,579 |

| Sept 1 | 312,803 | 54,06,554 |

| Sept 2 | 302,225 | 50,43,509 |

| Sept 3 | 358,798 | 59,91,486 |

| Sept 4 | 397,071 | 66,86,350 |

| Sept 5 | 339,124 | 56,98,180 |

| Sept 6 | 590,944 | 68,95,675 |

| Sept 7 | 206,845 | 25,30,227 |

| Total | 3,722,857 | 5,92,57,968 |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In...

Pune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In...

Pune VIDEO: Massive Traffic Snarl Hits Newly Opened Sinhagad Road Flyover

Pune VIDEO: Massive Traffic Snarl Hits Newly Opened Sinhagad Road Flyover

Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan

Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan

Pune VIDEO: Muddy Roads Trigger Accidents In Hinjawadi Phase 3, MP Supriya Sule Urges Authorities To...

Pune VIDEO: Muddy Roads Trigger Accidents In Hinjawadi Phase 3, MP Supriya Sule Urges Authorities To...

Pune’s Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Immersed Amidst Devotional Atmosphere

Pune’s Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Immersed Amidst Devotional Atmosphere