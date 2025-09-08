Pune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In Revenue | Anand Chaini

Ganeshotsav 2025 proved to be very productive for Pune Metro as it ferried more than 37 lakh passengers and generated nearly ₹6 crore in revenue. Last year, Pune Metro recorded a ridership of over 20 lakh passengers during this period and generated ₹5.67 crore in revenue.

To cater to the surge in footfall during Ganeshotsav this year, Pune Metro had decided to run late into the night. From August 30 to September 5, trains operated till 2 am, while on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), the last day of the festival, the metro ran continuously for 41 hours without a break. During these 41 hours, the metro ferried nearly 8 lakh passengers and generated over ₹94 lakh in revenue.

The stations, including District Court, Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate, are all located in the heart of the city, close to several prominent Ganesh Mandals. With this, citizens were able to avoid traffic congestion in the city centre and conveniently reach major mandal areas by metro.

Moreover, to manage the surge in passengers, metro trains were run every six minutes during peak hours.

On September 6 and 7, the metro had even increased its trips. On these two days, a total of 1,390 trips were operated across both routes — the Purple Line (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate) and the Aqua Line (Vanaz to Ramwadi).

To enhance passenger safety, Pune Metro installed CCTV cameras and deployed security guards at stations and inside trains. Staff duty hours were also extended to ensure smooth operations.

Check out the daily ridership and revenue data:

| Date | Ridership | Revenue (₹) |

| Aug 27 | 228,500 | 38,40,820 |

| Aug 28 | 236,505 | 39,65,908 |

| Aug 29 | 260,532 | 43,38,818 |

| Aug 30 | 368,516 | 46,83,862 |

| Aug 31 | 321,494 | 41,76,579 |

| Sept 1 | 312,803 | 54,06,554 |

| Sept 2 | 302,225 | 50,43,509 |

| Sept 3 | 358,798 | 59,91,486 |

| Sept 4 | 397,071 | 66,86,350 |

| Sept 5 | 339,124 | 56,98,180 |

| Sept 6 | 590,944 | 68,95,675 |

| Sept 7 | 206,845 | 25,30,227 |

| Total | 3,722,857 | 5,92,57,968 |