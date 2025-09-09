 Water Discharge From Nashik Dams Ramped Up As Reservoirs Reach Full Capacity
On the second day of Ganesh Visarjan, the water discharge from the Gangapur Dam was increased in stages from Sunday morning.

Prashant Nikale
Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:07 AM IST
On the second day of Ganesh Visarjan, the water discharge from the Gangapur Dam was increased in stages from Sunday morning. The dam is currently 97% full, with around 2,457 cusecs released into the Godavari riverbed, raising the water level. 

Nashik city and the district have witnessed continuous rainfall for the past three days. With heavy showers in Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Harsul, and Peth talukas, water releases from Darna, Gangapur, Palkhed, and Nandur-Madhyameshwar dams have been stepped up. All these reservoirs are nearly full. 

According to the Water Resources Department, 110 million cubic feet of new water entered Gangapur dam till 6 am on Sep 7, raising the storage to 97.41%. Other major dams, including Darna, Bhandardara, Valdevi and Kadwa, have reached 100% capacity, and water is being discharged from them. 

Officials said more than 15 other reservoirs, including those at Kadwa, Alandi, Harsul, Nandur-Madhyameshwar and Chandwad, are over 80% full. In total, 25 dams in the district are on course to reach full capacity. 

With heavy discharges, the levels of the Darna, Godavari, Punand and Kadwa rivers have risen significantly. 

Dam status 

Gangapur Dam: 97.41% full; 2,457 cusecs released; 110mcf inflow (till 6 am, Sep 7) 

Fully filled dams: Darna, Bhandardara, Valdevi, Kadwa (100% capacity) 

Partially filled dams: Over 15 dams, including Kadwa, Alandi, Harsul, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, and Chandwad (80%+ capacity) 

Total near-full dams: 25

