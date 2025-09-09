 Nashik: Health Services Hit As NHM Contract Employees Strike For Regular Posts, Wage Hike
Contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) are currently on strike for their demands, which is having a major impact on health services in the state

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) are currently on strike for their demands, which is having a major impact on health services in the state. Although the performance of these employees in the Nashik district is excellent, they have not received regular posts, salary increments and other allowances.

This report records the performance of more than 90 contractual employees. However, since these employees work on contract, they are facing uncertainty.

Health services in the state are at a standstill:

Over 39,500 NHM employees have been on strike across Maharashtra since August 19, 2025. This has directly affected dialysis, vaccination and TB treatment services in major districts like Nashik, Pune and Thane. 

The employees' union says that despite the announcement of regular posts as per the government decision of March 2024, it has not yet been implemented, due to which more than 3,000 medical employees have stopped working.

Employee leaders said, "Despite our good performance, the uncertainty of working on contracts is troubling us." Despite the government's order to return to work, the employees have continued the strike, considering it a 'pressure tactic'.

The agitation is causing great suffering, especially to patients in rural areas. If the demands of the employees are ignored despite the good performance report in the Nashik district, more serious problems may arise in the health department in the future.

Excellent performance, still agitation:

According to a report given by the National Health Mission Executive Committee of Nashik Zilla Parishad, the contractual employees here have achieved significant success in various health 

Programs in the year 2024-25:

Kuposhavanmukt Abhiyan: 90% success

Pregnant women screening: 95% success

Janani Suraksha Yojana: 94% success

Employee demands:

Regular posts and job security.

Wage hike and hardship allowance

