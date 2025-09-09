Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Free Plastic Surgery Camp For Women At Bembde Hospital From Sept 20 To 27 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bembde Hospital, in association with Reconstructing Women International (an international NGO), has announced a free plastic surgery camp exclusively for women, scheduled between 20th and 27th September 2025.

This social initiative is designed to support women who have suffered deformities due to domestic violence, accidental injuries, or burns caused by acid or chemicals, resulting in scars, disfigurement, contractures, or other physical disabilities. The camp aims to help them regain confidence and lead a dignified life.

Dr Ramakant Bembde, plastic surgeon, explained during the press conference held on Tuesday that such surgeries are usually very expensive, making them inaccessible for many women in need. Through this camp, eligible patients can undergo corrective surgeries completely free of cost at Bembde Hospital, Plot No. 14, Beed Bypass, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Women requiring such surgeries are encouraged to register directly at the hospital. Dr Bembde informed us that children and individuals suffering from cleft lip and cleft palate, which often hampers speech and communication, can also undergo corrective surgeries free of cost throughout the year at the hospital.