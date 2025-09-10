Jalgaon: Farkande's 500-Year-Old Hanging Tower Gets Archaeological Restoration |

Everyone is attracted to seeing such wonderful things in the world. That is why people go from all over the world to see the Eiffel Tower in France or the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. Because these are extraordinary works of architectural engineering.

One such wonderful architectural structure is in the village of Farkande in Erandol taluka of Jalgaon district. The Hanging Towers in Farkande.The district administration has given funds to the State Archaeology Department to restore this neglected monument to its former glory, and work is underway here from an archaeological point of view.

Farkande is a village in Erandol taluka, just 50 kilometres away from Jalgaon city. In the old days, it was a market village on the main road. Its remains and traces of mining can still be seen in this village. Farkande village is located 16 kilometres south of Erandol on the Jalgaon-Dhule road and 24 kilometres from the famous Padmalaya temple.

The hanging tower, which had been forgotten in the past, came back into the limelight during the British era. It is believed that the construction of these towers must have been 4-5 centuries ago.

But looking at the surrounding area, the ghat, and the structure of the well, it seems that there must have been some different architecture here earlier. However, there is no written record available about this,

The main attraction of Farkande is the hanging tower. In fact, there were two hanging towers here. One can climb the tower of Farkande up to a height of 15 meters through narrow, circular steps.

Due to government negligence, one tower collapsed in 1991, and now only one remains. I myself have climbed both those towers and experienced the thrill of the moving tower..When one tower was moved, the other one moved...

This tower, which moved like a tall palm tree, was truly an exciting experience. Until 1970, foreign tourists also visited here. School trips used to come. Now only one tower is left, and efforts are underway to save it.

Architectural engineering of the swinging tower

There are such swinging towers in some places in the world. Their architectural engineering design goes beyond ordinary architecture. Such towers use the principle of Coupled Resonance. In this, two towers are built at some distance from each other.

Their foundations or internal walls are connected by a vibrating platform. Due to this, the vibrations generated in one tower are reflected in the other tower. This theory is based on harmonic motion - that is, when one element vibrates, the other element moves in the same rhythm. It seems that the towers at Farkande are also based on this technique..

There are signs that this glory will be regained through the efforts of the district administration and the archaeological department. This place is now coming back on the tourism map. The soil around the tower was removed, and a stone floor was laid.

All three domes, the roof and the walls of the tower have been repaired. Although some work is still left, I believe that with the participation of the villagers and the approach of the administration, this structure will stand before the tourists in a new form.

A combined tourist circuit of Patnadevi, Padmalaya and the hanging towers of Farkande can be formed. If we want to increase our tourism, we need to make more concerted and concerted efforts.

The district administration has taken the first step for this. We too should see the hanging tower of Farkande. There is a need to tell people to see this hanging tower of Farkande, which has gone behind the curtain of time.