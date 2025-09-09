Pune: Two Held For Molesting Female Journalist During Ganpati Visarjan Procession | File Photo

Pune Police have arrested two men for allegedly molesting a female journalist and assaulting her colleague during the Ganpati Visarjan procession at Budhwar Chowk, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chirag Naresh Kirad (24), a resident of Camp, and Anuj Baban Navgire (34), a resident of Mangalwar Peth, they added.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday when the journalist, who works with a Pune-based news portal, was covering the immersion procession. She alleged that members of the Trital Dhol Tasha Pathak touched her inappropriately and slapped her colleague when he tried to intervene.

The female journalist first approached the Faraskhana Police Station on Saturday night and later filed an FIR. Police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 74, 75(1), and 352.

Regarding the matter, on Monday, the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) met Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, demanding immediate action against the dhol tasha pathak. They also raised concerns about repeated misbehaviour by such groups with press photographers during the procession.

Prashant Bhasme, Senior Police Inspector of Faraskhana Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We have arrested the accused and the matter is under investigation. Accordingly, action will be taken.”