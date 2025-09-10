Traffic Disruption Expected As Opposition Parties Plan Back-To-Back Marches In Nashik | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Due to the increasing pressure on the grand alliance government in the state, various political parties and organisations will take out marches for three consecutive days in Nashik city from September 10. This is likely to heat up the atmosphere in the city.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other progressive parties have jointly taken out a march. The march will be taken out from Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan to the Municipal Corporation to draw attention to the issues of bad roads, irregular water supply and cleanliness in the city.

A joint march will be taken out by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group). This march will go from Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan to the District Collector's Office.

A grand march has been organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar group). Party President Sharad Pawar and State President Shashikant Pawar will personally participate in this march. This march is being organised to draw attention to various issues of farmers.

Read Also 'Traumatic': Author R Raj Rao As Pune University Falls From 37th To 91st Place In NIRF 2025

These three consecutive marches are likely to cause major traffic congestion in the city. Especially since Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has a program in the city on Wednesday, the police will have to work harder to manage traffic.