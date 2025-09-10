 Nashik’s Karmaveer College Hosts Scout-Guide Training For Classes 6-9 Students
Nashik's Karmaveer College Hosts Scout-Guide Training For Classes 6-9 Students

Scout-Guide training is essential for the overall development of students and helps inculcate discipline, said Prashant Gaikwad, Group Education Officer of Niphad Taluka.

Nashik's Karmaveer College Hosts Scout-Guide Training For Classes 6-9 Students

Scout-Guide training is essential for the overall development of students and helps inculcate discipline, said Prashant Gaikwad, Group Education Officer of Niphad Taluka. He was speaking at a one-day Taluka Sanghanayak Shibir organised on Sept 4, 2025, at Karmaveer Ganpat Dada More College for students from Zilla Parishad, private secondary schools, and government and aided ashram schools in the taluka.

A total of 186 Scout-Guide students from classes 6 to 9 participated in the camp. They received training in flag hoisting, prayers, rules, pledge, flag song, knot tying, and first aid, along with information about district- and state-level gatherings, state and presidential awards, and state and national programmes.

At the inauguration, Gaikwad and the College’s principal, Gyanoba Dhage, addressed the participants. “Scout-Guide training makes students versatile and disciplined,” Gaikwad said.

